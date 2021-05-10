Center Stage Theatre Announces 2021 Season

Center Stage Theatre, a community-theatre based in Shelton, Connecticut, has announced its 2021 season. The line-up for live performances includes:

Godspell, June 11-June 27

Wedding Singer, July 23-August 1

Nunsense A-Men!, September 3-September 19

Boeing Boeing, October 8-October 24

Irving Berlin's White Christmas, December 3-December 19

Center Stage Theatre is an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities. Founded in 2005 by Gary and Francesca Scarpa, the theatre produces five full scale productions a year, four of which are with age appropriate casts and one of which is its annual Youth CONNection summer musical, with a cast of high school and college students, as well as year-round theatre education for students grades K-12. A member of the American Association of Community Theatre organization, Center Stage operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre out of its home in Shelton, Connecticut and attracts actors from surrounding towns including Ansonia, Derby, Trumbull, Orange, Milford and more.

For additional information, to purchase tickets for an individual show or a season subscription to attend all five performances, visit centerstageshelton.org.

Health and safety protocols to attend a performances are available here: www.centerstageshelton.org/center-stage-at-home.