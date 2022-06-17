Celebrated the 50th Anniversary of CABARET at the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the big screen classic film Cabaret, The Ridgefield Playhouse will be offering two screenings of this 1972 American Musical Drama on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. This film screening, part of the Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series, includes exclusive commentary before and after the film from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz! The film holds the record for the most Academy Awards won by a film, which did not win the Academy Award for Best Picture with 10 Academy Award Nominations (winning 8). Directed by Bob Fosse, the film gave Liza Minnelli her first opportunity to sing on screen, eventually winning the Academy Award for Best Actress. Also starring Michael York and Joel Grey, the movie took in more than $20 million and received Best Picture citations from the National Board of Review and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, among other honors. Media sponsor for the event is WLAD (94.1FM/800AM).

The plot is set in 1931 Berlin. As Nazism rises in Germany, flamboyant American Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) sings in a decadent nightclub and falls in love with a British language teacher (Michael York) - whom she shares with a homosexual German baron. But Sally's small, carefree, tolerant, and fragile cabaret world is about to be crushed under the boot of the Nazis as Berlin becomes a trap from which Sally's German friends will not escape in this ground-breaking, blockbuster film version of the Broadway musical Cabaret.

Fosse made many changes in the film version of Cabaret, which was originally created as a 1966 Broadway Musical and based upon Christopher Isherwood's publications about Weimar-era Berlin during that period. In addition to removing two of the main characters of the Broadway version, Fosse decided to put the focus of the film on the Kit Kat Klub and eliminated all but one of the songs performed outside of the club.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($12.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office at 203.438.5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.