Celebrate Winter At The Wadsworth With Special Events

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art has announced a line-up of special events to usher in the holiday season. In addition to the perennial favorite the Festival of Trees & Traditions showcasing Season's Greetings from Around the World, on view Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 10, 2023, there will be new and returning favorites to help make everyone's holidays merry and bright!

HOLIDAY SOCIAL

Wednesday, November 29, 6 - 9pm.

Be the first to see this year's Festival of Trees and Traditions during this after-hours celebration. Eat, drink, and kick off the holiday season in the most festive surroundings in Hartford. End the night with a viewing of the film "Love Actually" and leave with personalized holiday-themed ornaments and greeting cards. Must be 21+. Cash bar. $25; $15 members.

FESTIVAL OF TREES AND TRADITIONS

November 30 – December 10, 2023

Showcasing Season's Greetings from Around the World

Celebrate the season and support the Wadsworth during this major holiday fundraiser, our 49th Annual Festival of Trees & Traditions.

Each year, community members, artists, and volunteers from local organizations decorate the galleries with holiday trees and wreaths, turning the museum into a winter wonderland. All items are for sale and profits support the museum's special exhibitions, programs, and operating expenses. Bring it home or donate your purchase to a local charity.

A $5 fundraising surcharge is added to all museum admissions during the Festival of Trees.

Thursday, November 30

1:00PM – Ballet Hartford

Friday, December 1

1:00PM – Sedgewick Middle School First String Orchestra

2:00PM - TBA

3:30 PM– The Glastonbury Ukulele Band

Saturday, December 2

1:00 PM– The Troubadours

2:00 PM– Elizabeth Lyra Ross duo (vocalist & keyboard)

3:30 PM– Trio Cantabile (flute, cello, keyboard)

Sunday, December 3

2:00PM – Charter Oak String Quartet

3:30PM – Harmonia Mundi

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

No holiday season would be complete without live performances of seasonal songs and a beloved ballet by some of your favorite Connecticut artists.

Saturday, and Sunday, December 9-10 the Wadsworth hosts a spirited Holiday Concert: Hartford Gay Men's Chorus - it's an annual tradition!

Friday - Sunday, December 15-17 marks the return of everyones favorite treat CONNetic Dance: Nutcracker Suite & Spicy.

Visitor Information

General Admission for the museum: $10–20; discounts for members, students, and seniors. FREE ADMISSION for Hartford residents with Wadsworth Welcome registration. For more information please visit thewadsworth.org or call (860) 278-2670.