Castle Craig Players Venture INTO THE WOODS Beginning July 28

The Castle Craig Players will conclude their 30th Anniversary Season with the beloved fairy tale musical Into the Woods. Winner of five Tony Awards, this modern classic by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine runs July 28 through August 13 at the group's intimate Meriden venue!

"Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved musical. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods where they encounter Rapunzel and her mother, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters. Their stories become entangled in unexpected ways - revealing what happens after "happily ever after." The wickedly witty score weaves a magical spell, warning "be careful what you wish for."

Directed by Ian Galligan, one of Castle Craig's resident directors, the production features a cast of almost entirely new faces to the theatre's stage: Henry Tobelman (The Baker), Angela Citrola (The Baker's Wife), Desi Amato (The Witch), Kaite Corda (Cinderella), Benjamin Race (Jack), Brooke Owens (Little Red), Griffin Kulp (The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince), Chris Corrales (Rapunzel's Prince), Dian Erikian (Jack's Mother), Anna Conforti (Rapunzel), Jonathan Cohen (The Narrator/Mysterious Man), Cristin Daly (Granny/Cinderella's Mother), Jeffrey Rizzo (The Steward), Erin Campbell (The Stepmother), Nicole Zolad (Florinda), Erin Aldrich (Lucinda) and Bret Olson (Cinderella's Father). Olivia DeFilippo will the puppeteer behind Milky White, and casting of the Giant will be announced at a later date.

Nick Ciasullo joins Galligan as Music Director, and Todd Santa Maria as Choreographer. Lighting Design is by Jakob Kelsey, and Olivia DeFilippo serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods runs July 28-August 13 only at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited, and several performances are already sold out - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.castlecraigplayers.org.

Castle Craig Players recently announced their 2023-2024 season, which includes Ayn Rand's courtroom drama The Night of January 16th; the return of Who's Holiday by Matthew Lombardo and featuring Kelly Boucher reprising her role as an adult Cindy Lou Who; the "heavenly hit" Off-Broadway musical Forever Plaid by Stuart Ross; the outrageously entertaining Hitchcock spoof The 39 Steps; and an award-winning musical classic for the summer, which will be announced soon (rights pending).

Support for Into the Woods is made possible Cloverleaf Dental Center, Inc., and Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.

 




