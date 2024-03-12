Cast and Creatives Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yale Repertory Theatre will present The Far Country by Lloyd Suh, directed by Ralph B. Peña. A finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, The Far Country will be performed April 26–May 18, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, May 2, which is also press night.

The production features scenic design by Kim Zhou, costume design by Kiyoshi Shaw, lighting design by Yichen Zhou, sound design by Joe Krempetz, projection design by Hana S. Kim, production dramaturgy by A.B. Orme, technical direction by Matteo Lanzarotta, vocal and dialect coaching by Midori Nakamura, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Alexus Jade Coney.

The cast of The Far Country includes Tina Chilip, Hao Feng, Đavid Lee Huỳnh, Haskell King, Jesse Cao Long, Joe Osheroff, David Shih, and Joyce Meimei Zheng.

More About The Far Country

In the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act, an unlikely family carries invented biographies and poems of longing on an arduous journey from rural Taishan to Angel Island Detention Center, in hopes of landing in San Francisco. Intimate and epic, The Far Country weighs the true cost of selling the past for the hope of a brighter future.

The Far Country is Yale Rep's 2023–24 WILLPOWER! production. Yale Rep's annual education initiative includes three morning matinee performances for high school students from New Haven Public Schools, entirely free of charge, May 14, 15, and 16. For more information on the program, or availability of NHPS seats,please contact Senior Artistic Producer Amy Boratko at amy.boratko@yale.edu.

The Far Country is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW PLAYS 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com