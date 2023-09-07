Cast Set For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the inaugural production of the 60th anniversary season, Kate Hamill’s playful adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. This modern take on Jane Austen’s classic novel will be sure to bring laughter and celebration to downtown Hartford, running October 12 through November 5 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street.

“This production of Pride and Prejudice is the perfect way to open our 60th anniversary season. Kate Hamill’s adaptation blends the wit of Jane Austen with the energy of a modern rom-com,” says Artistic Director Melia Ben﻿sussen. “Under director Tatyana-Marie Carlo’s leadership, this classic story will be infused with joy and theatricality. Both on stage and on our design team, there are familiar Hartford Stage artists we delight in having returned, and wonderful new voices we’re thrilled to welcome to the Hartford Stage family. You don’t want to miss this riotous and witty celebration.”

In Pride and Prejudice, it’s about time for the Bennet sisters to get married, only the independent and outspoken Elizabeth isn’t keen on the idea. Meanwhile, the proud and mysterious Mr. Darcy keeps appearing in the Bennet social sphere, sparking conflict and marital questions. Might a change of heart be in the cards for Elizabeth? In this playful adaptation, Kate Hamill bends tradition and social conventions.

On directing Pride and Prejudice, Carlo says, “For me as an artist right now, what I want to bring is joy. I want to bring so much joy and fun to audiences … I am delighted to be part of the team bringing Pride and Prejudice to Hartford Stage audiences. Kate Hamill has brilliantly reimagined the story we love, infusing it with a modern twist. This play blends the timeless charm of Austen with the contemporary flair reminiscent of Dickinson and Bridgerton. It's a world bursting with color and vibrancy that is hilariously full of heart."

The cast includes Sergio Mauritz Ang as Mr. Bingley/Mr. Collins, Madeline Barker as Mary/Miss Bingley, Renata Eastlick as Lizzy, Zoë Kim as Lydia/Lady Catherine, María Gabriela González as Jane/Miss de Bourgh, Carman Lacivita as Mr. Darcy, Annie Scurria as Mr. Bennet/Charlotte Lucas, and Lana Young as Mrs. Bennet.

The production features Choreography by Shura Baryshnikov, Scenic Design by Sara Brown, Costume Design by Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Design by Aja M. Jackson, Original Music and Sound Design by Daniel Baker & Co, and Wig Design by Earon Nealey. The Production Stage Manager is Anaïs Bustos, Assistant Stage Manager is Theresa Stark, Voice and Dialect Coach is Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer, with Casting by Alaine Alldaffer.

Pride and Prejudice will run Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, November 5, 2023. Tuesday through Thursday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturdays, Sundays, and a select Wednesday Matinee beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for Pride and Prejudice start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.

Live music in the lobby will be enjoyed pre-show Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 27. A mask-required performance will be on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m.; an open-captioned performance will be on Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will be on Saturday, November 4 at 2:00 p.m. Post-show conversations will take place on Sunday, October 22; Tuesday, October 31; and Wednesday, November 1.

Up-to-date details of COVID-19 safety measures can be found at Click Here.

There are three ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in-person through the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third part re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

﻿

Support for the 2023/2024 season at Hartford Stage comes from Stanley Black & Decker. The Cheryl Chase & Stuart Bear Family Foundation is the lead production sponsor of Pride and Prejudice, with additional funding for student matinees from Talcott Resolution.