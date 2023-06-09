Cast Revealed For BANDSTAND at Playhouse on Park

Performances run July 12 - August 20, 2023.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time! Photo 3 Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!
Jennifer Kiger Concludes Run at Yale Repertory Theatre; Chantal Rodriguez Appointed Associ Photo 4 Jennifer Kiger Concludes Run at Yale Repertory Theatre; Chantal Rodriguez Appointed Associate Artistic Director

Cast Revealed For BANDSTAND at Playhouse on Park

BANDSTAND (music by Richard Oberacker, with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker) will run at Playhouse on Park July 12 - August 20, 2023.

This production will be directed by Sean Harris, with music direction by Melanie Guerin, and choreography by Darlene Zoller and Robert Mintz. BANDSTAND is the final production of Playhouse on Park’s 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse’s journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park’s 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. 

  

It’s 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, and Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next swing band sensation, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition, and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians. Victory will require every ounce of talent, stamina, and raw nerve that these musicians can muster.

Leading the cast are Benjamin Nurthen (Donny) Norwegian Cruise Line: Charlie KINKY BOOTS, Beast CHOIR OF MAN; Beef &amp; Boards: Chuck Cranston FOOTLOOSE and Katie Luke (Julia Trojan) Playhouse on Park: Texas CABARET; Tour/Cruises: NCL: Maggie/Swing Nicola KINKY BOOTS; Disney Cruise Lines: Elsa. Regional: Cortland Repertory Theatre: Katherine Plumber NEWSIES. 

The musicians that make up the onstage Swing band include Jack Theiling He/Him (Jimmy): Playhouse on Park: Meyer Balsam INDECENT; Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Ensemble OSLO; Virgin Voyages/PigPen Theatre Co: Logan PHANTOM FOLKTALES, John Elliott* (Nick Radel) Phoenix Theatre Company: Nick Radel BANDSTAND; Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University: Nick Radel BANDSTAND; National Tour: Barrett TITANIC, Chris Haley (Wayne Wright): Summer Lyric Theatre: Wayne Wright BANDSTAND; National Tour: Victor/Cliff u/s CABARET; The Phoenix Theatre Company: Ensemble/Wayne Wright u/s BANDSTAND, Alan Mendez* (Davy) The Public Theater: Andromachus SOCRATES, Understudy COMEDY OF ERRORS; Phoenix Theatre Company: Davy BANDSTAND; Hangar Theatre: Pierre NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Dan Jantson (Johnny) Playhouse Stage Company: Michael Wormwood MATILDA, Romeo NEWSIES, Rooster ANNIE, and Mindy Cassle (Mrs. Adams) Round Barn Theatre: Mrs. Thatcher/Mrs. Blake WHEN CALLS THE HEART-THE MUSICAL; Compass Rose Theater: Golde FIDDLER ON THE ROOF; Roebuck Studios: Marmee LITTLE WOMEN. 

Ensemble who play multiple roles throughout the show as well as swing dance include Tiara Greene (JeanAnn Ryan and Others) Eagle Theatre: Madelaine THE WILD PARTY; Candlelight Theatre: Felicia MEMPHIS, Motormouth Maybelle HAIRSPRAY, Arden Theatre Company: Witch u/s INTO THE WOODS, James Felton II (Ensemble/Dance Captain) Ensemble CHICAGO;Clio Cast &amp; Crew: Choreographer OKLAHOMA!; Three Rivers Players: Ensemble GUYS AND DOLLS; Western Michigan University: Harlequin/Nutcracker/Snow King/Trepak/Cavalier THE NUTCRACKER, LeVane Harrington (Ensemble)  Fulton: FOR COLORED BOYZ, WHITE CHRISTMAS; Cape Rep MAMMA MIA!; Plaza Theatrical THE COLOR PURPLE, Stephen C. Kallas (Ensemble) Old Man Jenkins/u/s Electric Skates/Squidward THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (1st National Tour); Fireside Theatre: Davey NEWSIES, AZ Broadway: Ensemble/u/s Frank Jr. CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Juliana Lamia (Ensemble, Julia u/s) Playhouse on Park: Catherine PIPPIN; National Tour: Ensemble ELF THE MUSICAL; Studio Tenn: Ensemble/Amneris u/s AIDA, Declan Smith (Ensemble): CCM: Melchior SPRING AWAKENING, Lord Clapham/Master of Justice SOMETHING ROTTEN; West Hartford Summer Arts Festival. Julia Solecki (Ensemble): Playhouse on Park: Player PIPPIN; Peregrine Theatre Ensemble: Helga CABARET, Tribe Member HAIR, and Alexis Yard (Ensemble) Tours: A CHORUS LINE  Regional: City Springs Theatre: CATS, A CHORUS LINE; Palace Theatre: GREASE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Sean Harris (Director) select credits include: Playhouse on Park: INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, ANGELS IN AMERICA, METAMORPHOSES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, and PASSING STRANGE.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

Tickets are now on sale for BANDSTAND, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on July 12th and 13th, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast and playwright after each Sunday matinee. 

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended. 

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Due To Popular Demand- Mohegan Sun Arena Adds Two Additional MATT RIFE: PROBLEMATTIC WORLD Photo
Due To Popular Demand- Mohegan Sun Arena Adds Two Additional MATT RIFE: PROBLEMATTIC WORLD TOUR Dates

Following the phenomenal success of Matt Rife's recently announced ProbleMATTic World Tour, which is scheduled to stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in February 2024, two extra dates have been added for a record-breaking fourth consecutive show on Thursday, February 22nd, and Sunday, February 25th, both at 8:00pm.

2
Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Open Call Auditions For 2023/24 Season Featuring FUN HOME, Photo
Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Open Call Auditions For 2023/24 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ELF & More

Fairfield Center Stage is holding open SEASON GENERAL AUDITIONS* for their upcoming 2023/2024 season on Sunday June 25th from 4-7pm and Wednesday June 28th from 5:30-9pm at First Church Congregational of Fairfield.

3
Fairfield Center Stage to Present The Tenth Annual PLAYATHON This Weekend Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present The Tenth Annual PLAYATHON This Weekend

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will produce the Tenth annual 'Playathon', a presentation of new 10-minute plays to be written, cast, rehearsed and performed in the course of a 26-hour timespan.

4
Palante Theatre Company Hosts First Annual Afro Latine Film Festival Photo
Pa'lante Theatre Company Hosts First Annual Afro Latine Film Festival

Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, and the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center, Inc. announced today the complete lineup and ticketing options for Connecticut's first Afro Latine Film Festival to be held at Seven Angels Theatre located at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, CT.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW BLACK EAGLE JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Slight Hitch
Windham Theatre Guild (6/02-6/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PAUL WINTER: JAZZ AT MUSIC MOUNTAIN OPENING CONCERT
Music Mountain (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next To Normal
Ridgefield Theater Barn (6/02-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You