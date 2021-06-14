Cast Announced For Playhouse On Park's Production Of KILL MOVE PARADISE

KILL MOVE PARADISE by James Ijames, directed by Dexter J. Singleton, is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season.

There will be live, outdoor performances in Bushnell Park (Hartford, CT) from June 22 - 24, with a rain date of June 25. KILL MOVE PARADISE will also be available to stream online from July 7 - August 1, 2021. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Directly influenced by the 2014 murder of 12 year old Tamir Rice by a member of the Cleveland Police Department, James Ijames' New York Times Critics Pick play KILL MOVE PARADISE was developed in 2016 at the Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and premiered in 2017 at the National Black Theatre in New York, New York. This raw, eye-opening production tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny, four black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife.

The cast includes Christopher Alexander Chukwueke (Daz) recently seen on ABC's EMERGENCE, Oliver Sai Lester (Grif) select credits include: THE ROYALE; THE COLOR PURPLE; DAISIES ON HARLEM'S DOORSTEP, Quan Chambers (Tiny) has worked with Black and Brown Theatre several times and Planet Ant theatre of Detroit, and Trevele Morgan (Isa) Helicanus/Lord Cerimon PERICLES; Avery THE FLICK; Borachio MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING; Virgil/ Bus Driver VIOLET THE MUSICAL; Banquo MACBETH; Lincoln TOPDOG/UNDERDOG.

Tickets are now on sale for live, outdoor performances and online streaming. Pre-show entertainment at Bushnell Park is brought to you by Black Eyed Sally's. There will be a talkback after every performance. There will also be healing spaces onsite for anyone who might wish to talk to a licensed clinician or a faith-based leader during the performance or immediately following the performance. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for additional resources and information.