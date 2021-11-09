Cast Announced For Playhouse On Park's MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, will run at Playhouse on Park from December 1 - 19, 2021. Sasha Brätt will direct this production.

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine.

Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

Sasha Brätt (Director)'s Playhouse on Park credits include: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, THE REVISIONIST, THE DINING ROOM, and OTHELLO, Director of New Works; Director or Assistant Director: Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Shakespeare and Company, Ivoryton Playhouse, Seven Angels Theatre.

The cast includes Laura Axelrod (Lydia): Atlantic Theater Company: Jennifer, THE BIG ONE OH!; Hartford Stage: Flying Apparition A CHRISTMAS CAROL; The Monomoy Theatre: Celia AS YOU LIKE IT, Fredrika A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Raymonde A FLEA IN HER EAR, Kristin Fulton (Jane): The Weasel Festival at The Public: 1981 THE SHES; Chorus TONGUE DEPRESSOR; 59E59: Avra THE BRIEFLY DEAD; Judson Theatre Company: Viney THE MIRACLE WORKER; Dixon Place: Condoleezza Rice/Actor 2 AUTOPORTRAIT; Twelve Miles West: Saloon Girl/Kate (u/s) WILD OATS, Ted Gibson (Arthur): The Chain Theatre: Elijah DEAD BABIES; University Musical Society: Bernard DEATH OF A SALESMAN; The University of Michigan: Edward SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, Dennis THIS IS OUR YOUTH, Dakota Mackey-McGee (Elizabeth): NYC New Works Reading: Young Marina OSWALD THE MUSICAL; Gretna Theatre: Nancy OLIVER; Arrow Rock Lyceum: Meg CRIMES OF THE HEART, Karim Nematt (Bingley): Schimmel Center: Leontes THE WINTERS TALE; St Paul's Theatre: Macbeth MACBETH, Moira O'Sullivan (Anne de Bourgh): Playhouse on Park: Carol OLEANNA. Off-Broadway: 59E59 Theaters: Charlotte BENEATH THE GAVEL; Regional: Ivoryton Playhouse: Rowena BILOXI BLUES, Violet IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, Miss Glace CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS, Player One AN ACTOR'S CAROL; Seven Angels Theater: Kari ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID; TV: Homicide City, Deadline Crime with Tamron Hall, Celebrity Ghost Stories, Griffin Stanton-Ameisen (Darcy): Delaware Theatre Company: EXPLORER'S CLUB; Greenbrier Valley Theatre: JULIUS CAESAR; InterAct Theatre: THE NETHER; Inus Nua Theatre: PENELOPE; Revolution Shakespeare: CYMBELINE, and Sydney Torres (Mary): Seacoast Rep: Morales A CHORUS LINE; Florida Rep: Juliet ROMEO & JULIET, Jackie HAY FEVER, Tania u/s NATIVE GARDENS; Berkshire Theatre Group: Ethel THE MUSIC MAN; Dyanne u/s MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

Playhouse on Park will also offer a special gift box in honor of Jane Austen's birthday; it will be on sale throughout the run of the show for $30. Purchase it for a loved one, or for yourself to enjoy this holiday season! Additionally, COSTUME NIGHT will be on Friday, December 17th. Come to MISS BENNET wearing your finest Jane Austen-inspired costume! Winners will be chosen, and prizes will be given.

The River Bend Bookshop (based in Glastonbury, CT) will be on-site during the run of MISS BENNET. The shop will be filled with classic novels, Jane Austen-themed gifts, and holiday cheer for the entire family. 20% of proceeds will be donated to Playhouse on Park. You may also shop at the Playhouse's Second Act Shop - Curiosities from Playhouse Past! Great for holiday gifts, this boutique will be open during box office hours and before/during each performance.

Tickets are now on sale for MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on December 1 and 2, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Alternatively, you can save 10% on your MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY ticket(s) by becoming a subscriber! Four-show subscriptions are currently on sale for 10% off! Playhouse on Park patrons often choose to subscribe because of the many benefits subscribers receive. Playhouse on Park also offers discounts for group sales; inquire today!

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.