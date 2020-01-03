Capital Classics Theatre Company Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

"All the worlds a stage" and on it, Capital Classics Theatre Company will celebrate its 29th anniversary season with the staging of As You Like It, Shakespeare's comedic tale of love in all its forms and foibles, which will run for three weekends (July 16 through August 2, 2020), outdoors on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, CT.

"Fools and royals. Wickedness and grace. Disputes and redemption. And the restorative quality of Nature. These are just some of exciting (and entertaining!) aspects of one of Shakespeare's most popular romantic comedy," said Director Geoffrey Sheehan about the play. Newington-resident Sheehan is also a Capital Classics Artistic Associate and a professor of theater arts at the Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare accessible and affordable. Over its three-weekend run, the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival attracts more than 2,000 fans, who attend each summer with family, friends, and picnic baskets on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph to enjoy outdoor Shakespeare under the stars. The Festival also features music, dance, singing and lectures as part of its pre-show entertainment.

As You Like It and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company, in partnership with the Carol Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities. Capital Classics is committed to providing job opportunities and training to Connecticut's professional and student theatre artists.

Learn more about Capital Classics and the 2020 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival at CapitalClassics.org or Facebook.com/CapitalClassics.





