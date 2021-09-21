CT's Center Stage Theatre Announces Appointment Of Carla Supersano Sullivan As Managing Director

Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, today announced its appointment of Shelton native and resident Carla Supersano Sullivan as its Managing Director. Effective immediately, Sullivan will oversee and manage the organization, including strategic planning, fundraising, operations, fiscal management, marketing and more. She will report to the organization's Board of Directors.

"Community has been the heartbeat of Center Stage Theatre since its inception in 2005 through performance, education and fundraising," said John Corraro, chairman of the board. "As the hiring committee navigated the interview process with our pool of applicants, it was clear that Carla's strong history with Shelton, Fairfield and New Haven counties, and Center Stage Theatre, coupled with her years of experience working in theatre and non-profits, gave her the perfect, well-rounded experience we were looking for to steer Center Stage into 2022 and beyond. I, on behalf of the entire Board, am thrilled to be tapping into her knowledge, creativity and passion to enter a new, exciting time for our community!"

Most recently, Sullivan served as Vice President of External Relations for the historic Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut, managing all outward facing operations during the pandemic. Prior, she was its Director of Development, growing the theatre's donor base and grant revenue, onboarding new board members and creating signature fundraising events.

"I am honored and humbled to serve Center Stage as its first Managing Director. It is the ideal match for my professional experience and my love and passion for theatre and arts education," said Sullivan. "As a lifelong resident, I have watched our city grow and am proud that Center Stage is such a beloved and respected institution. My family and I have been active both as a volunteers and on stage, and I have watched my kids, friends and neighbors flourish participating in this very special organization's programs. Following a difficult time for the performing arts, I look forward to welcoming our performers, audiences, volunteers and supporters back to the Theatre and introducing new patrons and students to Center Stage. I cannot wait to get started!"

Before joining The Shubert Theatre in 2018, Sullivan served as Director, Fairfield Awards Dinner and Director of Corporate Relations with Fairfield University, and Director of Donor Service & Grantmaking with Valley Community Foundation in Derby, Connecticut. Previous positions at Pink Aid, Barnum Financial Group, Graustein Memorial Fund and Community Foundation for Greater New Haven round out her community relations, communications, sales and consulting experience.

Sullivan has also been active with volunteer work, serving as a board member (including leadership positions) at organizations including Broadway Method Academy, PTA/PTO/PTA Council, Junior Achievement of Western CT, Fairfield University Alumni Association and Shelton Board of Education.

She is a graduate of Fairfield University and holds a master's degree from University of Bridgeport.