CT Repertory Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Bradford and Managing Director Matthew J. Pugliese have announced the theatre's 2018-19 Season. Subscriptions for the 2018-19 Season are on sale now at crt.uconn.edu or by calling 860-486-2113.



Connecticut Repertory Theatre is the professional producing arm of the Department of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut, Storrs. CRT productions are directed, designed by, and cast with visiting professional artists, including Equity actors, faculty members, and the department's most advanced student artists. The synergy between professional and advanced student artists creates extraordinary theatre and a unique learning environment.



Embarking on his fourth season, Artistic Director Michael Bradford said, "Our work as change-agents in our community is to bring our audience theatre that drives us to not only laughter and tears, and to think, but to that place beyond language. We want to make theatre that does no less than sweep you up in the moment. As CRT embarks on our 70th season of producing work, we are focusing all our energy on 're-imagining', 're-invigorating', and 're-connecting' to our artistic vision and to you our patrons."



Subscriptions go on sale August 21 with Single Tickets on-sale August 30. Pricing information can be found at crt.uconn.edu or by calling the box office at 860-486-2113 Mondays through Thursdays from 12pm-5pm.



The Main Stage Series begins with a masterpiece of the 20th Century Theatre, The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov and directed by John Miller-Stephany. Faced with the sale of their cherished orchard, the Gayev family returns home in an attempt to preserve what they can of their family's once great estate. This magnificent work combines the hope and absurdity of the human spirit. Performances run October 3-13 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre.



Shakespeare in Love by Tom Stoppard, Lee Hall and Marc Norman will make its Connecticut premiere onstage November 21-23, December 4-8, 2019. It will be directed by Vincent Tycer, whose Connecticut directing credits include Anon(ymous) at CRT and I Hate Hamlet at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. The stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film, is an Elizabethan extravaganza. A young, pre-fame Will Shakespeare is struggling with writer's block with the deadline for his next play approaching all too quickly. Sparks fly when he meets viola, a merchant's daughter with theatrical ambitions of her own.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time bring's the Tony Award-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon's award-winning, best-selling novel to life on stage. When 15-year old Christopher is accused of killing a neighbor's dog, he sets out to solve the mystery and prove his innocence. His detective work takes him on a journey that turns his world upside-down and leads him to discover a life-changing secret. The play, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Kristin Wold (CRT's Sense and Sensibility, As You Like It) will be onstage February 27 through March 8.



The Mainstage series will end of the season with a classic. Leveraging the talents of UCONN's Puppet Arts program, Little Shop of Horrors will devour the hearts of audiences April 23 through May 3, 2020. Seymour, the quiet clerk at a struggling flower shop discovers a new speicnes of plant with a wild talent - and deadly thirst for human blood. This gleefully gruesome musical by the team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman brings a Motown-inspired score to a whimsical comedy-horror-romance.



In the Studio Workshop Series, the slate begins with a 2017 Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe. The absorbing story of a high school girls' soccer team combines the tumult of teenage self-discovery and the journey of finding your place in a group. Teamwork, competition and camaraderie of sport transcends the playing field in this gripping new play. The Wolves will be onstage October 24 - November 3, 2019, directed by Julie Foh.



The second offering on the Studio Workshop Series is Jacklyn Backhaus' Men on Boats. Ten explorers, four boats and the Grand Canyon take center stage in a subversive re-working of history. Based on 19th-century explorer John Wesley Powell and his devoted crew, Jacklyn Backhaus' hilarious, razor-sharp wit throws the history book off the boat - along with all the men! It's a wild ride that will have audiences laughing out loud - and holding onto their edge of their seat March 26 through April 5, 2020.



Please call 860-486-2113 for information on subscribing and general ticket information. The CRT Box Office is located at the Nafe Katter Theatre, 820 Bolton Road, on the Storrs campus. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. The Box Office will be closed on Friday's until the end of August.



Performances are usually Wednesdays through Sundays. Wed. & Thu. evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., Fri. and Sat. evening performances start at 8 p.m., select Sat. and Sun. matinee performances start at 2 p.m.



Subscription ticket prices range $68-104 for the Main Stage Series, with the ability to add on the Studio Series. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Adult single ticket prices range start at $31, with discounts available for seniors and students. Subscribers receive a discount of up to 24 percent off regular ticket prices. Student single tickets are $10. Single tickets go on sale to the public August 30, 2019.



All plays, dates and times are subject to change.

Children must be at least 4 years old to attend CRT productions. For additional ticket information or to charge tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. All sales are final; no refunds. Play selections and performance dates are subject to change.







