CLUE to be Presented at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in November

The Warner Theatre will present the Stage @ the Warner production of CLUE in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre November 5-20, 2022! If you loved the movie, are an aficionado of the board game, or if you just enjoy the unfurling of a great whodunit - you'll kill to be among the first to see the official stage adaptation of this pop culture favorite!

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. This live staging tells the shocking tale of six mysterious guests who attend an unusual dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where murder and blackmail are both on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects and together they must solve the mystery before the police arrive. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. A zany evening of slapstick slamming doors and some of the funniest one-liners in movie history CLUE will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Performances are November 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19, 2022 at 8:00 pm and November 6, 13 & 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.