CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Performances begin Friday, December 1.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, presents it’s holiday feature, “Christmas Cookies! The Musical,” opening Friday, December 1 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

“Christmas Cookies! The Musical!” is the delightful and heartwarming story of a small town bakery facing hard times. But a child’s letter to Santa brings about holiday magic as a trio of gingerbread girls come to life, singing their way to the bakery’s success and the merriest Christmas ever. First presented by Pantochino in 2015, the musical received nine Broadway World Connecticut Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Work for the creative team of Bert Bernardi (book and lyrics) and Justin Rugg (music).

“It’s pure eye candy— A great big holiday show,” says Bernardi. “Our gingerbread girl-group is amazing, and look fantastic in Jimmy Johansmeyer’s eye-popping costumes,” he added. “This truly is a holiday show for all ages,” says Johansmeyer. 

The cast of “Christmas Cookies, The Musical” features Pantochino company members Maria Berte, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli, Johansmeyer and Rugg. Two young actors making their Pantochino MainStage debut are Ella Bedebaugh and Wyatt Hughes. They are joined by Sydney Maher, Katie Durham and Christy & Aria Chiaramonte. The musical features settings by Von Del Mar, lights by Jeff Carr,  and sound by Richard Ives. The production stage manager is Christina Ronquillo

Now in it’s fourteen season, Pantochino Productions presents original musical theatre for family audiences, a popular summer theatre camp for children, an acclaimed Teen Theatre program, in-school programs, master classes, classes and special events. The company has garnered an array of awards including several top honors from BroadwayWorld, the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Cultural Contribution and Tourism Awards and three “Best of Milford” Awards.

“Christmas Cookies! The Musical!” will be performed December 1- 23 with show times Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 5:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Cabaret seating is featured at all performances and audiences may bring whatever they wish to eat or drink during the show. Parking is free in all train station lots at showtime. Tickets are available online only at Click Here. NOTE: Tickets are not available through the Milford Arts Council.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays Photo
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, presents it’s holiday feature, “Christmas Cookies! The Musical,” opening Friday, December 1 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

2
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month Photo
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month

 In conjunction with its current exhibition Tradition and Revolution in Indian Shadow Puppetry, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts, to showcase the talents of local and UConn Indian artists.

3
Staples Players Presents THE PROM This Month Photo
Staples Players Presents THE PROM This Month

The PTA in Edgewater, Indiana, is making a fuss about two girls going to prom together. Enter a group of hilarious, down-on-their-luck Broadway stars who make remedying the injustice their pet project, and get ready for a laugh-a-minute uplifting ride. You'll fall in love with the characters, music, and message in this colorful, poignant show.

4
Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gattos NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour At The Bushnell Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour At The Bushnell

Tickets are now available for Joe Gatto's 'Night of Comedy' Tour at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT in December. Don't miss this hilarious night of laughter!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
Sunset Boulevard in Connecticut Sunset Boulevard
ACT of CT (10/26-11/19)
Jessica Vosk in Connecticut Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
Chazz Palminteri Chazz Palminteri "A Bronx Tale"
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/01-12/01)
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Connecticut All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Goshen Players (11/25-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You