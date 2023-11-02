CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, presents it’s holiday feature, “Christmas Cookies! The Musical,” opening Friday, December 1 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

“Christmas Cookies! The Musical!” is the delightful and heartwarming story of a small town bakery facing hard times. But a child’s letter to Santa brings about holiday magic as a trio of gingerbread girls come to life, singing their way to the bakery’s success and the merriest Christmas ever. First presented by Pantochino in 2015, the musical received nine Broadway World Connecticut Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Work for the creative team of Bert Bernardi (book and lyrics) and Justin Rugg (music).

“It’s pure eye candy— A great big holiday show,” says Bernardi. “Our gingerbread girl-group is amazing, and look fantastic in Jimmy Johansmeyer’s eye-popping costumes,” he added. “This truly is a holiday show for all ages,” says Johansmeyer.

The cast of “Christmas Cookies, The Musical” features Pantochino company members Maria Berte, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli, Johansmeyer and Rugg. Two young actors making their Pantochino MainStage debut are Ella Bedebaugh and Wyatt Hughes. They are joined by Sydney Maher, Katie Durham and Christy & Aria Chiaramonte. The musical features settings by Von Del Mar, lights by Jeff Carr, and sound by Richard Ives. The production stage manager is Christina Ronquillo

Now in it’s fourteen season, Pantochino Productions presents original musical theatre for family audiences, a popular summer theatre camp for children, an acclaimed Teen Theatre program, in-school programs, master classes, classes and special events. The company has garnered an array of awards including several top honors from BroadwayWorld, the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Cultural Contribution and Tourism Awards and three “Best of Milford” Awards.

“Christmas Cookies! The Musical!” will be performed December 1- 23 with show times Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 5:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Cabaret seating is featured at all performances and audiences may bring whatever they wish to eat or drink during the show. Parking is free in all train station lots at showtime. Tickets are available online only at Click Here. NOTE: Tickets are not available through the Milford Arts Council.