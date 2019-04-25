CARMEN SUITE And PETRUSHKA To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse

Enjoy an encore presentation of the Bolshoi Ballet's productions of Carmen Suite and Petrushka on the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, May 25th at 12:55pm, part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Carmen is as sensual and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle. The passionate one-act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug.

Maya Plisetskaya had always dreamed of dancing Carmen. In 1966, Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso and Plisetskaya's husband, composer Rodion Schedrin, created an unusual ballet based on Bizet's score that became one of her most unorthodox and recognized works. After premiere in 1967, Carmen was deemed 'scandalous and insulting' by the authorities in the then U.S.S.R. only marginally escaping a permanent ban.

Petrushka narrates the tale of the love and jealousy between three puppets. The show is choreographed by Edward Clug, set design by Marko Japelj, costume designs are by Leo Kulaš, and lighting design by Martin Gebhardt.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore in HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE to students 18 and younger), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





