Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde.

She will make a return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series.

A best-selling recording artist with 18 solo recordings to her credit, Eder brings a diverse repertoire spanning Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When Eder performs live in-concert, audiences are awed by the ease of her transitions between genres, effortlessly displaying the full range of her incredible vocal gift of performing any chosen material.

Always touring in great company, her collaborators have included the late Oscar-winning composer and pianist Marvin Hamlisch, Emmy and Grammy winner Michael Feinstein, and conductor of the Boston Pops Keith Lockhart. Eder is happiest on stage singing for her audiences and spreading the joy she exudes, and the Playhouse can't wait to bring that joy back under their roof! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show. Visit The Hideaway (30 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner the day of the show and enjoy a complimentary draft beer or glass of wine with your entrée when you show your ticket.

Eder's appearance on the 1987 season of "Star Search," during which she won for an unprecedented 12 straight weeks, attracted the attention of audiences and record companies alike. She launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album and soon established a vital niche as America's most popular and acclaimed new interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. She released two more solo albums before starring in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde beginning in April 1997. As the tragic character "Lucy" in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." Her Broadway debut, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination, sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky securing her a spot as one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic "live" performers.

After leaving Broadway, Eder's recording career continued "full steam ahead" with her discography to date being comprised of 18 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings. She focused on mostly Broadway, Standard and Pop music for many years, which highlighted her abundant vocal gifts as well as her skill for delivering dynamic, emotional resonant interpretations of mostly familiar songs while making them her own. She has stepped outside her wheelhouse and recorded a Country Pop album, The Other Side of Me, along with a duet cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying" with Clay Aiken for his album Tried & True. In 2013, Linda established her own record company under the name Tressamail, Inc. and released her first recording on the label, the highly acclaimed Christmas Where You Are. Under her label, Eder has also released Linda Live, recorded in Saratoga, New York and Retro Volume 1. In 2018, Linda recorded her 17th solo album If You See Me, a Broadway/Standards CD entitled, with music for the title track written by her son, Jake Wildhorn, and lyrics written by Linda herself.

The concert stage remains the mainstay of Eder's career. "There is nothing like the energy and love I get from every audience, and that is what feeds my soul and makes it all worthwhile." She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, The Palace Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Wolftrap, New York City's Town Hall, Davies Hall, among many others.

One of Linda's greatest passions is working one-on-one with others to share her gift of song and help to significantly enhance the instrument of her private students. "Not everyone is a natural singer. But everyone can be a better singer." From small group Master Classes in which she partners with venues and fine institutions to private student coaching in person or online, Linda's ability to translate technique, passion and real-world application is unique, down-to-earth and instantly applicable.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($57.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.