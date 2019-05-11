Broadway Veteran Stephanie Pope Returns To Teach Fosse Master Class

Playhouse on Park's education department, Playhouse Theatre Academy, is thrilled to welcome back Stephanie Pope for another Fosse Adult Master Class on Monday, June 17 from 6:30-8:30pm at The 224 Ecospace! All performers (ages 16 and up!) who have a vested interest in the performing arts are encouraged to attend this amazing class.

Stephanie Pope is a dancer, singer and actress and a musical theater veteran having appeared in over 10 Broadway shows with a career spanning over 35 years. Broadway and touring credits include the revival of Pippin , for which she received an Astaire Award nomination, an ACCA Award and the beloved Gypsy Robe, CHICAGO (Velma Kelly), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Muzzy Van Hossmere), FOSSE (Leading Player), SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cafe (Brenda), A FUNNY THING...FORUM(Gymnasia), KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Stand-by for Ms. Chita Rivera) , JELLY'S LAST JAM (The Hunnies) and THE Will Rogers FOLLIES...just to name a few. As friends of the Playhouse may remember, Stephanie Pope starred as Camilla in their production of In The Heights in summer 2018.

Stephanie has the distinct honor of having been hand-picked to work with the legendary director/choreographer, Bob Fosse, along with his former wife and muse, Gwen Verdon on her first two Broadway shows, the revival of SWEET CHARITY starring Debbie Allen and Bebe Neuwirth and Bob Fosse'S BIG DEAL. She holds the distinct and treasured title of being a "Fosse Dancer".

The Fosse Adult Master class will begin with 30 minutes of Fosse technique training, teaching a popular Fosse dance, concluding with a question and answer session. Dancers who attended Stephanie's previous Master Class will have the opportunity to refine their moves and learn a new section from Bye-Bye Blackbird. Dancers should be warmed up and ready to dance before the class begins. Female dancers should bring character shoes with the heel and male dancers should also bring a pair of non-sneaker dance shoes. In addition to her work with Mr. Fosse and Ms. Verdon, Stephanie Pope has shared the stage with such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Ben Vereen, Marilu Henner, Gregory Hines, Brian "Stokes" Mitchell and Nathan Lane. She has worked with directors and choreographers such as Tommy Tune, Christopher Chadman, Chet Walker, Anne Reinking, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Peter Gennaro, Michael Kidd, Michael Peters, Jerry Zaks, George C. Wolfe, Hal Prince, Alex Sanchez, Diane Paulus and Regina Taylor. Stephanie was trained at The Dance Theatre of Harlem School and received a scholarship to study at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center and the Broadway Dance Center under Frank Hatchett as well as many dance studios in the NY area.

The fee is $30 for one class, and $10 to observe. To register, visit the Education page at www.playhouseonpark.org, and download the registration form, or call 860-523-5900x10 for more information. The 224 Ecospace is located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You