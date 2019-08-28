Broadway Producer Pat Addiss Tells Her Story At Palace, September 17

How Pat Addiss arrived at her second act as a Broadway producer, is at the heart of her fascinating story Necessity is the Mother of Re-invention which she'll share on Tuesday September 17, 6:00pm, as the kick-off presenter for the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series. Individual tickets are $25 ($20 for AARP and OLLI members) and include a light dinner meal, may be purchased in person or by calling the Palace Box office at 203.346.2000 or on-line at https://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows/second-act/2nd-act-pat-addiss/. Subscriptions to the monthly series are also available.

How did this diminutive woman break into the tough world of showbiz as a Tony-winning Broadway Producer, at an age when most are looking to retire? Hear Addiss tell her gutsy story of how she did it and why, after 30 years of running her own promotions company. They say that necessity is the mother of re-invention... Forty years ago putting food on the table for her children after her husband left was just the beginning of Pat's many interesting incarnations!

2ND ACT SERIES PRESENTERS AND DATES:

Tuesday Oct 29 - 6pm

JILLIAN CLENTANO

The Stranger in the Mirror

Jillian is a 58 year old transgender woman who transitioned from male to female 3 years ago. Growing up, the person staring back in the mirror was not her...it was a stranger. She will share her personal journey of starting life over again as her authentic self by discussing her challenges, hardships and victories. Since transitioning, she has become an advocate for the transgender community and speaks at various venues, including: conferences, universities and medical centers. Jill has returned to college to obtain her Master's degree in psychology to become a counselor for the LGBTQ+ community, and recently finished an internship at the Yale Gender Program.

SPECIAL PRESENTATION ON MAIN STAGE

Saturday Nov 16 -8pm

Lisa Lampanelli'S

Losin' It!

Lisa Lampanelli's LOSIN' IT! is an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life stories curated and performed by Lisa and a few of her friends. Inspired by her work with The Moth Radio Hour, Lisa has created a heartfelt theatrical evening focusing on the issues of weight, body image, and "losin' it!" Performed in the spirit of The Vagina Monologues and Love, Loss, & What I Wore, Lisa and friends enchant theatergoers with hilarious, touching anecdotes about their own weight struggles, and lively audience interaction.

"I decided stand-up comedy really wasn't for me anymore. It wasn't making my heart happy. So, I created LOSIN' IT! a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I've struggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!" - Lisa Lampanelli

Tuesday Dec 10 - 6pm

TANYA DETRIK

Change in the Blink of an Eye

Life can change in the blink of an eye. The secret to living life more joyously and peacefully lies in our ability to choose how we respond to situations that challenge us. Learning to shift how you view any situation is the key.

Tanya Detrik's backstory is one of post-traumatic growth. At a moment of extreme stress she was gifted the realization that making a simple shift in her perspective catalyzed instantaneous mental and emotional relief.

That discovery more than ten years ago has transformed her life, never more so than in 2019 with the death of her husband.

Her message is that it is not necessary to experience trauma in order to be inspired to see life through different lenses, and that the ability is liberating and life enhancing. See what you may have been missing.

Saturday Jan 11 - Noon

KARENNA ALEXANDER

Listen to Your Heart

2ND ACTs typically come from the heart. Karenna Alexander should know. She's a dating and relationship expert, and former matchmaker, who helps women find love. Her 2ND ACT came about after conquering dating dilemmas of her own. If you're looking for love in all the wrong places, come hear her share the secrets of finding love in the 21st century.

Saturday Feb 1 - Noon

Kate Katcher

Things To Do When (They Say) You Can't

ACTOR-WRITER-DIRECTOR-TEACHER

Shortly after her 57th birthday, Kate Katcher read an NY Times article that revealed that women over 55 who fall out of the workplace will most likely not get back in. She had just fallen. With retirement not an option and no prospects, Kate turned to the one person she could rely on: herself. Over the next eleven years, she created a blog, a theatre company, pursued and acquired two University teaching jobs, served elite clients in the luxury suites of Madison Square Garden, and returned to school for a Master's Degree. Follow her journey over hurdles and through closed doors. Performance (script in hands) of a short playlet is part of this presentation.

Tuesday Mar 3 - 6pm

JACK LEVINE

Laughing Out Loud

AUTHOR, ACTOR, STANDUP COMEDIAN, IMPROV PERFORMER Jack feared being bored in retirement. So, when he finally retired as Chief Financial Officer of a School District at age 72, he decided to try the performing arts and found the journey to be awesome. Jack will use standup comedy, improv, comedy sketches, personal storytelling and acting to entertain as he offers insights and inspiration to his audience to try something new, creative and fun.

Tuesday Apr 21 - 6pm

SHARON RUCHMAN

The Gift of Rudy: A Second Chance

While Sharon Ruchman has always loved music, studying voice and piano since childhood, she felt pressure to become something that she was not ready to become. Stress and anxiety took the joy out of learning until about four years ago when her great uncle's viola from 100 years ago found its way to her. Sharon felt compelled to learn and play it, and as a result, her creative floodgates opened. Today, she's composing everything from chamber music to tango, believing that it is never too late to do something fabulous.

Tuesday May 19 - 6pm

DONNA PALOMBA

BE the Change

Inspired by the famous quote by Ghandi and deeply affected by her own experience, Donna wants to empower people to fight back against injustice and become the change they want to see in the world. Donna shares her personal insights into what allowed her to make the choices she did, and how she sought guidance along the way. Using her story as a case study, she explores not only the fight against sexual assault, but draws on her experience as a business woman and the challenges she faces in that role as well, to move her audience to action on behalf of themselves and the greater good.

Tuesday June 23 - 6pm

RICH CYR

Don't Just Dream it, Live it!

RICH Cyr was born with cerebral palsy, given the last rites 3 times, was told that he would never walk or talk, and encountered many obstacles during his life.

In his early 50's he became a financial advisor, actor, podcaster, author, voice actor, stand-up comedian, and motivational speaker.

He is now living the life that he always dreamed of.





