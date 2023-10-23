Broadway On Main Announces Production Of ELF- THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Billy DiCrosta portrays Buddy the Elf in Broadway on Main's upcoming production of ELF - THE MUSICAL at Cabaret on Main Theatre.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Broadway on Main, the resident community theatre company at East Haven, CT's Cabaret on Main Theatre, kicks off the holiday season with their upcoming production of ELF - THE MUSICAL. Based on the raucous Will Ferrell classic comedy ELF, the merry musical runs November 10 through 19 at the intimate venue located at 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven.

 

ELF - The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's unorthodox size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

 

Tickets for ELF - The Musical are $35 for adults; $30 for seniors; $25 for children 17 and under. Additional information and tickets can be found at BroadwayonMain.org.

 

This festive production is directed by Neil Fuentes and features Billy DiCrosta as the energetic and endearing Buddy the Elf. The rest of the cast is as follows: April Allen (Orange), Glenette Bianchi (Hamden), Craig Bottiger (Hamden), Alayna Capriglione (Hamden), Luke Cashman (Guilford), Abigail Costello (Guilford), Emma Costello (Guilford), Lisa Costello (Guilford), Avery Denecke (East Haven), Patrick Doolan (East Haven), Gary Guidone (East Haven), Michelle Rocheford Johnston (Killingworth), Marvin Jones (Hamden), Paige Lawner (Ansonia), Aiden Masterbone (Stratford), Derek Masterbone (Stratford), Ronnie McLaren (Middletown), George McTyre (New Haven), Susan Nuzzo (North Branford), Ava Palmer (New Haven), Erin Palmer (New Haven), Rick Pegnataro (Branford), Edwin Rodriguez (New Haven), and Justin Wargo (Milford).

 

The creative team includes Joni Gage (Musical Director); Gina Helland (Choreographer); Lindsay Manciero (Stage Manager); Michelle Rocheford Johnston and Glenette Bianchi (Costume Design); and Claudia Volano (Assistant Stage Manager).




