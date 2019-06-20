Broadway Method Academy to Stage THE LITTLE MERMAID

Broadway Method Academy (BMA), the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse, announced initial casting for its upcoming musical, "Disney's The Little Mermaid." A host of Broadway actors will be featured in the cast alongside the Academy's 40 students.



Directed by Bret Shuford (original Broadway cast of "The Little Mermaid"), with choreography by Audra Bryant and music direction by J. Scott Handley, eight performances are scheduled at Westport Country Playhouse, Friday through Sunday, August 30 - September 1, and September 6 - 8.

"We have wanted to bring this musical to the stage for so long. It brings us great excitement to finally bring this production to Fairfield County audiences," said Connor Deane, BMA executive director. "After the success of 'Annie' last February, we look forward to bringing another family friendly production to the Playhouse. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' will dazzle audiences young and old."

The cast will be headed by Steve Blanchard ("Disney's Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway; national tours of "Newsies," "The Little Mermaid") as King Triton; Meredith Inglesby (Broadway's "The Little Mermaid," "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"; national tour of "Newsies") as Ursula; Lawrence Cummings ("The Little Mermaid," "Miss Saigon") as Sebastian; and introducing Jordan Tyson in the role of Ariel.

The ensemble will feature over 40 students from Broadway Method Academy. More principal casting will be announced soon.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

The creative team also features set designer Ryan Howell and lighting designer Curtis Shields. Connor Deane, J. Scott Handley, and David Dreyfoos serve as executive producers. "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is produced by Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse.

Performance Schedule:

WEEKEND ONE (Labor Day Weekend)

• Friday, August 30 at 7PM

• Saturday, August 31 at 1:30PM & 7PM

• Sunday, September 1 at 1:30PM

WEEKEND TWO

• Friday, September 6 at 7PM

• Saturday, September 7 at 1:30PM at 7PM

• Sunday, September 8 at 1:30PM

Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at Westport Country Playhouse

A limited number of premium $65 tickets, which include a reception in the Playhouse's Smilow Lounge during intermission, can only be purchased by phone or at the box office.



Group discount for this BMA production is 15% off for groups of 15 or more.

Student ticket price of $20 with valid high school, college, university, or international student ID at the box office or by phone, subject to availability. Limit 1 ticket per ID. Student rush ticket price of $15 starting at noon day of performance only with valid high school, college, university, or international student ID and subject to availability.

Purchase tickets to "Disney's The Little Mermaid," at www.westportplayhouse.org, or call or visit the Westport Country Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177, located at 25 Powers Court, Westport, CT.

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.





