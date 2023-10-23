Broadway & Local Actors Star In CLYBOURNE PARK At Music Theatre Of CT

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 37th MainStage Season with the Tony & Pulitzer Award winning play, Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris.

Borrowing elements from Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park explores race relations and gentrification in the changing face of a Chicago neighborhood. Clybourne Park will run three weekends from November 3rd – November 19th, 2023 with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturday & Sundays at 2pm.

Clybourne Park explodes in two outrageous acts set fifty years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification. In both instances, a community showdown takes place, pitting race against real estate with this home as the battleground.

Clybourne Park stars Susan Haefner (B'way- State Fair, Thoroughly…Millie, 42nd Street) as Bev/Kathy, Frank Mastrone (B'way- Phantom, Jekyll & Hyde, BIG) as Russ/Dan, Allie Seibold (Tour- Lightning Thief, Footloose) as Betsy/Lindsey, Nick Roesler (Saybrook Stage- Heaven Can Wait, Capital Classics- As You Like It) as Karl/Steve, Rae Janeil (Ivoryton- The Legend of Georgia McBride, Playhouse on Park- Pippin) as Francine/Lena, SJ Hannah (Nat'l Tour- Lion King, Pendragon Theatre- Our Town) as Albert/Kevin, and Matt Mancuso (MTC- Jersey Boys, Valley Shakespeare- Importance of Being Earnest) as Jim/Tom.

Clybourne Park is directed by Pamela Hill with Stage Management by Abbey Murray. Creative Team members include Fight & Intimacy Choreography by Dan O'Driscoll, Scenic Design by Martin Marchitto, Costume Design by Diane Vanderkroef, Lighting Design by RJ Romeo, and Sound Design by Jon Damast.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online (Click Here) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its season sponsors, Circle Care Center, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.

Special Performances & Talkbacks:

Saturday, November 4th at 8:00pm: Opening Night

Friday, November 10th at 8:00pm: Pride Night

Saturday, November 11th at 2:00pm: Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White

Friday, November 17th at 8:00pm: Norwalk High School Theatre Dept. Fundraiser & Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White

Saturday, November 18th at 2:00pm: Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. For more information, visit Click Here.