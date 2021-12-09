Brief Cameo Productions To Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Brief Cameo Productions has announced its second production: The Last Five Years, an emotionally stirring musical about two artists who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Written and composed by Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs For A New World), this Drama Desk winner was named one of Time Magazine's ten best shows in 2001. After being postponed several times by the pandemic, The Last Five Years is scheduled to perform January 8, 2022 at 7pm, and January 9 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets will be by advance sale only. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

The decision to produce The Last Five Years comes as Brief Cameo celebrates the second anniversary of its inaugural production. "We were overwhelmed by the community's response to our January 2020 production of Ragtime, which was intended to be a one-time only event, that we simply had to plan future productions, and we're so excited to finally be bringing The Last Five Years to the stage, after several delays due to the ever changing safety restrictions brought on by COVID," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Productions' Founder and Producer. "Aside from being a favorite piece of our production team, the show lends itself to being staged during the unconventional times we find ourselves in. It features a two person cast, and the unique structure of two intertwining narratives provides for the opportunity for a socially-distanced staging without compromising the drama of the music and story. The size of the orchestra and the instruments used also allows for band members to perform masked and with appropriate distance between them."

The Last Five Years features many familiar faces to fans of Brief Cameo Productions: Cast members Ryan Bloomquist (Songs From The Elephant's Trunk) and Lisa Williamson (Ragtime: In Concert and Songs From the Elephant's Trunk), Director/Projections Designer Alan Piotrowicz (Ragtime: In Concert, BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (Ragtime: In Concert, Songs From The Elephant's Trunk, ElementNext, BCP Resident Musical Director), and Costume Designer Lloyd Hall (Ragtime: In Concert). Joining the company for the first time are Lighting Designer Craig Gehr and Stage Manager Holly Price. The Last Five Years orchestra will consist of Jill Brunelle (piano), Victoria Wepler (violin), Nancy Matlack Elligers (cello), Hillary Ekwall (cello), Daniel Hartington (guitar), and Dave Daddario (bass).

Performances of The Last Five Years will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. The Last Five Years is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.