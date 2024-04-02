BoriCorridor Tour Brings Puerto Rican Jazz And Folk Artists To Hartford In April And May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The fusion of jazz with the rhythms of Danza and Plena, along with the melodies of Puerto Rican folklore, will be at the forefront of the BoriCorridor Tour this April and May, with the arrival in Hartford of the ensemble Jazz Boricua and singer-songwriter Hermes Croatto.

The Jazz Boricua formula combines the experience of four outstanding jazz masters, Ángel David Mattos, Jorge Rodríguez, Héctor Matos, and Ricardo Pons, who magnificently combine this genre with dance melodies, Bomba, Plena, and the Puerto Rican Aguinaldo.

"We are happy to bring our proposal to so many jazz lovers, a universal genre, which allows us to incorporate musical elements characteristic of our culture to present them with unique pieces," said Mattos, pianist, arranger, and ensemble leader. The quartet is completed by Rodríguez on bass, Matos on drums, and Pons alternating between saxophone, flute, and clarinet. Jazz Boricua's musical productions include Danzzaj and Tradition, and they enjoy an impeccable track record of decades performing both individually and as an ensemble on and off the Puerto Rican stage.

In addition, on May 3, Hermes Croatto will share his love for Puerto Rican traditional music. Inspired by the legacy of his father, Tony Croatto, one of the most beloved composers and exponents of Puerto Rican folk music, Hermes entered the music scene not only to pay tribute to him but also to create new ways of making folk music and appealing to new generations of Puerto Ricans.

"With this tour, I want to invite you to a reunion with our identity as a people through our music. It will be a night full of Puerto Rican culture and folklore where we will bring a show of typical music fused with electronic elements that arises from my quest to reconnect with our roots and love for Puerto Rico," said Hermes.

The artists will also be performing in New York City and Boston. Both presentations close the first semester of the BoriCorridor Tour, an initiative supported by the Mellon Foundation to connect artists living in Puerto Rico with audiences and cultural organizations that serve the Puerto Rican diaspora. The second semester will begin in October with the concert of singer-songwriter Kianí.

More Information

Charter Oak Cultural Center will host Jazz Boricua on Saturday, April 13 at 7pm at Immanuel Congregational Church (10 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT), followed by Hermes Croatto on Friday, May 3 at 7pm, also at Immanuel Congregational Church. Elsa Mosquera, principal of Ágora Cultural Architects, is the producer of both events. Tickets are on sale now at www.boritix.com.