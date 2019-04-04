Bolshoi Ballet's THE GOLDEN AGE Comes to Ridgefield

The Bolshoi Ballet's production of The Golden Age will delight audiences with a refreshing and colorful dive into the roaring 20's, with a jazzy score by Dmitri Shostakovich and a music-hall atmosphere featuring beautiful tangos. See The Golden Age on the big screen in HD on Sunday, April 14 at 2pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse. This encore screening is part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series with support from Whistle Stop Bakery, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin.

In the 1920s, The Golden Age cabaret is a favorite nightly haunt. The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita. He follows her to the cabaret and realizes that she is the beautiful dancer "Mademoiselle Margot," but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





