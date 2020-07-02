Benedict Cumberbatch's HAMLET In HD Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse July 9

Captured live from London's National Theatre, Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) takes on the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy, Hamlet in an encore in HD screening at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, July 9 at 7pm; part of the Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.

Now seen by over 900,000 people worldwide, Time Out calls the broadcast "One of the most visually and atmospherically stunning productions I've ever seen, of anything, ever." As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father's death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.



Benedict Cumberbatch rose to fame as the star of the BBC's Sherlock. He went on to appear in Hollywood films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, War Horse, Star Trek: Into Darkness and The Hobbit trilogy. Along with winning several stage and screen awards, Cumberbatch received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his role in the acclaimed 2014 Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 as the titular sorcerer of Doctor Strange, later reprising the role for blockbusters like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. It was recently announced that Benedict Cumberbatch is among the 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame class. Cumberbatch was selected for the motion picture category.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

