Beatles Tribute TICKET TO RIDE to be Presented at Cheney Hall

The Beatles, the most influential Band of the Sixties, lives on with TICKET TO RIDE. Recreating the Beatles sound in the original key and the Beatles famous guitar and drum arsenal, TICKET TO RIDE offers such classics as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", "I Saw Her Standing There," and many more!

TICKET TO RIDE is Tom Falzone as Paul McCartney, Todd Meikle as John Lennon, David Geisler as George Harrison, and Ron Cataldi as Ringo Starr.

