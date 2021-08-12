Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beatles Tribute TICKET TO RIDE to be Presented at Cheney Hall

pixeltracker

An authentic & exhilarating tribute to The Beatles, complete with costumes & spot-on 3-part vocal harmonies

Aug. 12, 2021  

Beatles Tribute TICKET TO RIDE to be Presented at Cheney Hall

The Beatles, the most influential Band of the Sixties, lives on with TICKET TO RIDE. Recreating the Beatles sound in the original key and the Beatles famous guitar and drum arsenal, TICKET TO RIDE offers such classics as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", "I Saw Her Standing There," and many more!

TICKET TO RIDE is Tom Falzone as Paul McCartney, Todd Meikle as John Lennon, David Geisler as George Harrison, and Ron Cataldi as Ringo Starr.

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=126023

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Announce Re-opening Date and Autumn Season
  • #DANISH DIGITAL Opens At Edinburgh Fringe 2021
  • Lewis Major Presents Two New Dance Works SPACES BETWEEN US AND SATORI
  • THREE CHORDS AND THE TRUTH to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe Festival