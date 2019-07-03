Bartlett Sher's production of Rossini's IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA To Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse

A youthful cast brings Rossini's immortal comedy Il Barbiere di Siviglia to sparkling life for The Metropolitan Opera's production by Tony Award-winning director, Bartlett Sher in HD on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, July 21 at 3pm. This screening is part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Christopher Maltman plays Figaro, the resourceful barber and man-about-town of the title. The lovely Isabel Leonard is Rosina, the clever young woman at the center of the story, and Lawrence Brownlee sings Count Almaviva, the man who loves her and-with Figaro's help-rescues her from the house of her elderly and smitten guardian, Bartolo, played by Maurizio Muraro. Paata Burchuladze is the bumbling music master Basilio, and rising conductor and Bel Canto specialist Michele Mariotti leads the Met's musical forces in Bartlett Sher's lively production.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Metropolitan Opera in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore HD screenings of The Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





