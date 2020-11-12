Ballet Theatre Company Announces UP CLOSE Series

Autumn Aurora and Flashes will premiere on November 14th and November 28th, respectively.

Ballet Theatre Company presents Up Close, a digital performance presentation featuring choreography by Artistic Director Stephanie Dattellas and performances by BTC's Season Dancers, guest dancer Roman Mejia of New York City Ballet, and select Corps de Ballet members. Up Close: Parts I & II will include the premieres of two newly created works, Autumn Aurora and Flashes, which will premiere on November 14th and November 28th, respectively, to keep audiences engaged in the performing arts while theaters remain closed.

In January 2020, BTC expanded into an additional 2,200 square foot space at its West Hartford location on 20 Jefferson Ave. The space was transformed into a state-of-the-art studio and rehearsal space. Just prior to COVID-19, the installation of stage lighting, curtains, auditorium seating, and a professional sound system was underway so the company could host intimate, live performances. BTC's Artistic Director was thrilled to introduce a new performance series, Up Close, to it 2020-2021 season, which would utilize the newly added studio/performance space and introduce its audiences to newly created neoclassical and contemporary works. However, with health and safety requirements restricting in-person performance opportunities, BTC quickly adapted its plans and is thrilled to produce this creative program in a digital format.

Digital performance tickets to Up Close are $15 per household. A discount of $3 per show is applied at checkout when tickets to both performances, Parts I & II, are purchased at the same time. In order to take advantage of this discount, add both shows to your shopping cart and then proceed to checkout where the discount will be applied.

The purchase of a digital performance ticket to Up Close grants a household (determined by IP address) access to the performance video for up to one week from the premiere date and time. Autumn Aurora will be available for viewing from Saturday, November 14th @ 7:00PM until Friday, November 20th. Flashes will be available for viewing from Saturday, November 28th @ 7:00PM until Friday, December 4th.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.dancebtc.org/up-close.

