Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States. Committed to its founding mission of access, diversity, and inclusion, Ballet Hispánico was recognized in 2020 with an award by a consortium of funders led by the Ford Foundation naming them one of America's Cultural Treasures. The Ridgefield Playhouse is proud to present a performance by the artists of Ballet Hispanico's Pa'lante Scholars.

The Pa'lante Scholars initiative is a career-centered, tuition-free professional training program that propels professional dancers onto the stage at the start of their career with Ballet Hispánico's exciting repertory. Through exemplary artistry, the Pa'lante Scholars bring the joy and celebration of the Latinx/e cultures to life.

Ballet Hispánico will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4pm as part of the Xfinity Family Series and HamletHub World Music Series, Sponsored by Ethan Allen. Hailed for its technical precision and artistic virtuosity on the stage, Ballet Hispánico reflects the ever-changing face of our nation with unique programs of contemporary works that explore the diversity and vibrancy of Latin cultures.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception, Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown families seeking place and artistic sanctuary. By creating the space for Hispanic dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized artists and youth, which combined with the training, cultural pride, and the power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. Eduardo Vilaro joined as a Company dancer in 1985 and became the organization's second Artistic Director in 2009 and CEO in 2015.

Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. The Pa'lante Scholars initiative is an innovative, tuition-free professional studies program designed to bridge the gap between the pre-professional and professional stages of a dancer's career. Ballet Hispánico is answering the need for more career-centered programs that build artistry and leadership for our communities, without the financial burden often tied to professional development. They believe that a talented young dancer should never be held back by financial strain. Removing the financial barrier to professional training will in turn ensure young dancers can pursue artistic careers without the burden of debt. The impact of this vision will be reflected as dancers are better able to flourish in their artistic careers, ultimately strengthening recognition and representation of Latinx dancers in the field. The Pa'lante Scholars program is made possible by the transformative generosity of MacKenzie Scott. Major support is provided by the Miranda Family Fund, and by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Funding for the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is provided by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation and the William Randolph Hearst Foundation/The Hearst Foundations.