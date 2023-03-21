Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballard Institute and UConn Puppet Arts to Present 2023 UConn Spring Puppet Slam in April

The event is on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Ballard Institute and UConn Puppet Arts to Present 2023 UConn Spring Puppet Slam in April

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present the 2023 UConn Spring Puppet Slam in person on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in UConn's Studio Theatre, located at 802 Bolton Rd, Storrs, CT 06269.

The 2023 UConn Spring Puppet Slam will showcase the work of Nate Puppets, a Cleveland-based artist and puppeteer who will perform Petey the Puppet's Tribute to Bimbo the Clown, featuring Petey the Puppet, the enchanted stringless marionette, who pays homage to the famous Bimbo the Clown arcade game in an interpretive dance to honor the clown who spent decades behind glass entertaining countless thousands. Nate Puppets will also perform The Over at the Frankenstein Pitch!, in which Skuzzle the Sugar Beast wants to push his creative desires in what he would want in his own paper doll production of The Rocky Horror Show! The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will also feature new works by UConn graduate and undergraduate students from the university's Puppet Arts Program. These performances are recommended for mature audiences. Funding for the UConn Spring Puppet Slam is made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam is free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. Please reserve a ticket here: bimp.ticketleap.com/2023-spring-slam/.

Doors open at 6:40 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Reservations that do not arrive by 6:50 p.m. or 8:50 p.m. will be released.

The event will take place in UConn's Studio Theatre, located at 802 Bolton Rd, Storrs, Conn. 06269. For directions to the Studio Theatre, visit crt.uconn.edu. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.




