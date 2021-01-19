BWW Interview: Jarrod Spector And Kelli Barrett of FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS at Ridgefield Playhouse

On January 19, I had the pleasure of speaking on the phone with a very friendly, personable, down to Earth, and classy Broadway power couple. Jarrod Spector ("Jersey Boys," "Beautiful: the Carole King musical, "The Cher Show") and his wife Kelli Barrett ("Doctor Zhivago," "Baby, It's You," "Wicked," "The Royal Family") spoke with me about their show FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS, which they are scheduled to perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT on St. Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021, at 4:00 PM and again at 8:00 PM. This show includes comedy and musical numbers that reflect true stories about Jarrod and Kelli's amazing journey towards their marriage and other shared experiences in their lives as a married couple.

With the concept influenced by the stories of other musical couples such as Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, and even Sonny & Cher, Jarrod and Kelli strive to present a show that encompasses the humor and friendship that make marriages strong, while providing insight and inspiration that resonate with the experiences of other married couples, drawing genuine connections with their audiences.

The title FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS is a play on words with "funny" both describing the humor and the unexpected that have worked together to provide blessings in their lives. To keep the show fresh, intriguing, and unpredictable, it does not follow a strict chronological timeline of their lives and relationship, but will have different moments interspersed, yet in a planned, cohesive, and orderly manner.

The instrumentation, during this time of social distancing, will be a solo piano, accompanying their singing. Jarrod and Kelli skillfully selected the songs they will be performing to incorporate songs meaningful to their relationship, songs significant to their careers, and songs that have traditionally been audience favorites. Among the planned songs are "Close to You," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Be My Baby," "You've Got a Friend," "Cabaret," and "I Got You, Babe." Jarrod and Kelli have left FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS open to potential future additions and revisions, as new life events occur, giving every audience a presently relevant and updated live experience.

Due to the pandemic, this will be Jarrod and Kelli's first live performance since February of last year. This will also be the Ridgefield Playhouse's first live performance of 2021.

For many audience members, this provides an excellent opportunity to see your first live show in quite some time, as it will give you the shared experience with the performers and the venue of simultaneously emerging from this unprecedented (during our lives) time of mandated isolation. Appropriate social distancing and masks will be required from the audience members who will receive a free glass of champagne and chocolates, further enhancing the St. Valentine's Day mood. For those who do not quite yet feel comfortable venturing out into a live venue, you have the option of purchasing a live stream of this show, as well. To purchase tickets, please go to tickets. I look forward to seeing this show!