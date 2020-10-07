Award Winning Drag Artist Comes To Hartford Fringe Festival

Madame PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is coming to the Hartford Fringe Festival for the first time. During these highly stressful times, PeeVira believes that laughter and enjoyment can help heal wounds and create connection. So to that effort, she has developed a brand new show for trivia junkies and musical theater lovers alike.

PeeVira's Ghoulish Games: A Night of Monster Musicals is a fun spooky trivia show for the dark at heart. Guests are led by PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) to participate in trivia centered games of useless spooky knowledge from popular monster musicals. Trivia rounds include multiple choice answers, word jumbles, quote guesses and fill in the blanks. Complete with drag and fun interludes, this is one show that will surely please your trivia night fix.

Created by Aj Prats, Madame PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is an award winning variety entertainer that combines the art of pantomime with drag. Born from her love for PeeWee Herman and Elvira, this "Queen of Fringe" presents a versatile repertoire that is full of silly humor and sexy darkness. She is inspired by all things spooky, peevish personalities and sensational behavior.

Since 2011, she has received an honest fan base allowing her to create a humble core within the drag and entertainment community. PeeVira has won several awards and has received critical acclaim at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and Orlando International Fringe Festival with her theatrical shows. She has also performed at several bars, clubs, conventions, festivals and special events. Credits include: Vault 5421, Sun on the Beach (Kissimme, FL), Pulse Orlando, Spooky Empire, Tampa Bay Comic Con, AIDS Walk Orlando, Come Out with Pride Orlando Festival, Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and The Orlando International Fringe Festival.

PeeVira's Ghoulish Games: A Night of Monster Musicals will take over the Hartford Fringe Festival's Vimeo channel for 32 days during Hartford Fringe (October 9 - November 9). Individual tickets are $10 and allow for a 72-hour streaming period per show. An "all access" Festival Pass is available for $99 which allows for up to 30 days of streaming for all festival shows. Please note that streaming access will close on November 9th at 11:59pm for all tickets and passes. To book tickets, visit hartfordfringefestival.org.

For more information on this and other Madame PeeVira shows, please visit thefringymimequeen.wixsite.com/dulceart.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You