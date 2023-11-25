Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Author Lisa Franco to Hold Presentation and Book Signing at Playhouse On Park

The event is in conjunction with THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

Audiences are invited to come to Playhouse on Park for a discussion and reading with award-winning author and journalist Lisa Franco, about her book, My Dearest Darling: Letters of Love in Wartime. The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, immediately following the 2pm performance of THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER (approximately 3:45 pm). This presentation and book signing is free and open to the public. Attendees can come for the show and stay after, or just come on over at 3:45pm. 

About the author: Lisa Franco has been telling people's stories for more than four decades. As a writer/producer for the ABC television affiliate WTNH 8 in New Haven, Connecticut, she earned multiple Emmy nominations and journalism awards for her documentaries. She also served as public affairs director for the station before she became the state communications director for one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the country. While Lisa's background includes marketing, media relations, and public relations, these days she is a freelance writer and owner of Over the Moon Vintage, an online collectibles shop. Lisa's parents were members of the Greatest Generation, and her father, Nino Maurizi, was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. She attributes this to her interest in the war and the loving relationships that developed during that period in our history. Lisa and her husband, Joe, live in Connecticut and Cape Cod and are the proud parents of their sixth rescue dog, Maggie.

About the book: In Lisa Franco's My Dearest Darling: Letters of Love in Wartime, Donald's and Margery's intimate and heartwarming correspondence chronicles their romance, personal sacrifices, hopes, and dreams, and gives a firsthand account of historical events as they unfolded overseas and at home. Franco stumbled upon the lost letters during a fateful stop at an antique shop. What started as a curiosity became, with each subsequent letter, an obsession with finding the couple's family, learning their history, and ultimately, discovering what happened to them after the war. With their family's help, as well as other resources, Franco maps the couple's life during their five-year-long separation and ensures that no aspect of this enduring love story is left behind. Lisa Franco's book won first place in nonfiction, and won in subcategories War Nonfiction, Romance and History/World in the International Firebird Book Awards. 

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

For more information or tickets to THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit the link below.


