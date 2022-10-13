Author Gina Barreca Brings I WROTE THAT To Palace Theater Waterbury, November 17

Barreca' s talk will showcase the latest anthology she edited, Fast Funny Women: 75 Essays of Flash Nonfiction. The presentation is part of the theater's new I Wrote That! series featuring primarily CT based authors.

Tickets for each presentation are available online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. The book Fast Funny Women: 75 Essays of Flash Nonfiction may be purchased in advance along with the ticket. A limited number of copies will also be available for purchase the evening of the event and Barreca will sign all copies. Support for the I Wrote That! series includes: Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. and Mary Ellen Rourke and OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at UCONN Waterbury.

Fast Funny Women: 75 Essays of Flash Nonfiction Edited by Gina Barreca sweeps us into the arms of provocative, smart, funny, and brave women whose stories about what got them through life's toughest times leave us delighted, consoled, and inspired. Perfect for students of writing, writers of humor, and all readers who welcome laughter, insight, and perspective into their lives. These 75 flash nonfiction pieces, written by internationally celebrated women authors and dazzlingly hilarious newcomers provide a feast of insights, generously garnished with wit, spice and an exhilarating attention to craft. Included in the anthology are some writers you know by heart alongside other familiar and emerging authors, who sing of strength, passion, wit, rage, loyalty, talent, and love. You'll learn how a fierce woman, whatever world she comes from and whatever age she happens to be, uses creativity, wit, compassion, and generosity to draw herself up and draw her community together.

Hailed as "smart and funny" by People, Gina Barreca was also deemed a "feminist humor maven" by Ms. Magazine, and her pieces for Psychology Today have received over 8.5 million views. Gina, who is the Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor at UCONN.