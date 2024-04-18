Artist of Color Accelerate Fellow Sarah Ghonaim Will Present Developmental Reading of GENIES IN A BOTTLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The developmental play reading of Sarah Ghonaim’s GENIES IN A BOTTLE will be held at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT on April 26th & 27th at 8pm, and April 28th at 7pm. Individual tickets are $10, general admission. Underwriter tickets are $50 ($40 is considered a tax-deductible donation in support of this work).

Sarah Ghonaim is a Muslim American playwright, actor and model. Her works revolve around connecting social justice, Arab folklore and Islamic teachings into dynamic, unconventional plays. Sarah has been working with Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. as a Fellow throughout the past year through the Artist of Color Accelerate program (AOCA). The AOCA program works to engage and elevate the practices of homegrown creatives. To learn more visit www.theaoca.org/. Support for this project was provided by the State of Connecticut Artist Respond and the Artist of Color Accelerate.

In Sarah Ghonaim’s GENIES IN A BOTTLE, a dangerous man controls two Jinn spirits trapped within human bodies to summon and control the evilest Jinn of all. A play about domestic abuse: how the use of emotional and physical control destroys femme-presenting characters. There will be a talk back with the playwright and cast immediately following the production. Audiences will also have the option to submit feedback through an audience response survey.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.’s new play development program, Playwrights Lab, is collaborating with arts/cultural organizations to provide theatrical space and resources to give rise to local playwrights and their new works.

The playwrights selected for Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.’s developmental workshops will have access to their dramaturg for further conceptual, revisionary, and editorial help, as well as table readings of their full-length working draft with other theatre artists. Once the draft is ready for production, the play will undergo a week-long rehearsal and tech period, which includes a director, professional actors, and minimal scenic and lighting design. Following the rehearsal period, 2-3 performances of the production will be available as ticketed, non-equity events.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.