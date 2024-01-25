Antonio Cipriano, Cady Huffman & More to Star in CINDERELLA at Westport Country Playhouse

The production will run February 17 through February 25.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Antonio Cipriano, Cady Huffman & More to Star in CINDERELLA at Westport Country Playhouse

Black Rock Theater will produce Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical Cinderella, originally seen on Broadway in 2013, for a limited run at Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, CT from February 17 through February 25.

Leading the company will be Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and National Treasure on Disney+), Ta’Rea Campbell (Broadway’s Sister Act, The Lion Kind, Aida, The Book of Mormon), Kaitlyn Davidson (Broadway’s Cinderella), Bill Ryall (Broadway’s Wicked, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Guys and Dolls, Grand Hotel) and Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (Broadway’s The Producers, Will Rogers Follies, Chicago, The Nance)

Black Rock Theater, the award-winning non-profit theater organization that mounts professional productions and provides musical theater training, will return to Westport Country Playhouse after successful productions of Evita (Starring Samantha Pauly), Annie, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Newsies.

The production will feature scenic design by Ryan M. Howell, costume design by Christina Beam, and lighting design by Weston G. Wetzel. Alex DeLeo (Broadway’s Wicked) choreographs, and Black Rock Theater’s Executive Director Connor Deane directs.

"After a nearly four-year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we are so excited to bring this glorious musical to the Westport stage,” says Deane. “Cinderella is the perfect opportunity to bring your family to the theater; whether it’s their first time or hundredth time, and there is no better venue that the historic Westport Country Playhouse, a true community treasure.”

 For tickets and information visit: westportplayhouse.org

 




Recommended For You