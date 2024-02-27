Andrew Schulz The Life Tour Is Coming To Mohegan Sun Arena

Stand-up comic and podcaster, Andrew Schulz is set to make his Mohegan Sun Arena debut as The Life Tour hits Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, July 27th for a 7:30pm show.

In addition to 150,000+ fans who came out to Schulz's most recent tour, his stand up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week.

After rejecting creative notes on his recent special by the streamer, Schulz purchased the project back himself and distributed it through his own website and subsequently put it up on YouTube. 16 million views later, it is the most viewed comedy special on YouTube. In the podcast sphere, Schulz's wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 2 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Recent projects with Schulz as an actor include the remake of the classic streetball comedy White Men Can't Jump, which has him sharing the screen with Jack Harlow. He also appeared in Netflix's romantic comedy You People, toplined by Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Schulz will soon be seen alongside Snoop Dogg in the MGM football comedy, Underdoggs, as well as a drama titled, The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There's only one rule at his shows—everyone gets these jokes.

Tickets

Tickets to see the New York native go on sale Friday, March 1st at 9:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Fans of hilarious and unfiltered Comedy can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, March 2nd.