American Repertory Theater Announces May Programming

A.R.T.'S May programming is set to includes the conclusion of Company One's "Hype Man" and the return of "The Conjurors Club" and more!

Learn more about all events, purchase tickets, and register for free events at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org. Free and open access to The Lunch Room, Creating Equal events, and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

WHAT'S ON AT A.R.T.

• NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 6 AT 7:30PM ET

COMPANY ONE'S HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY

Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest.

Experience Hype Man with friends, family, and community at the closing night watch party, starting May 6 at 7:30PM sharp!

Available with closed captions, audio description, and ASL interpretation. Tickets from $10 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/HypeMan.

• NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 16

THE CONJURORS' CLUB - Return Engagement

An intimate and interactive multi-magician experience, performed live nightly "dazzles" (On Boston Stages) and "delivers in spades" (The Theater Mirror)

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with four different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets...

Tickets from $25 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub.

• TUESDAY, MAY 4 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: STAGE MANAGEMENT ROUNDTABLE II

Following January's dynamic conversation, Taylor Brennan (Jagged Little Pill, We Live in Cairo, The Donkey Show, and twenty other productions), Alfredo Macias (SIX, Endlings, Arrabal), and Ira Mont (Jagged Little Pill) return to answer your questions about the role of the stage manager from pre-production through rehearsals and performance to ensure everything goes as planned-and navigating the moments that don't!

Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

• SATURDAY, MAY 8 7:30PM ET

CREATING EQUAL: DIVINE LOVE IS OUR BIRTHRIGHT:* A WORKSHOP IN TRANSFUTURIST PRAYER

How do we render space and beauty for ourselves out of the English language's colonial landscape? How can prayer be a place to "shape God [and] shape change" (adrienne maree brown with Octavia Butler)? In this workshop Micah Rosegrant and Nico Pang will invite participants into their practice of trans-affirmative spirituality, and then together everyone will explore poetry and spoken word as sites for imagining queer and trans futures. No experience required; all experience welcome. Come with a way to write (pen and paper, typing device, voice and recorder) and an openness to discovery. This event centers 2S&trans+ beings, while inviting and welcoming all. *named after art by féi hernandez and SA Smythe. Presented in collaboration with Luya.

Register at http://amrep.org/DivineLove.

• TUESDAY, MAY 11 AT 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: THE LOOP LAB

Tune in for a conversation with members of The Loop Lab, the BIPOC-led, multi-racial nonprofit social enterprise specializing in media arts internships and digital storytelling that has partnered with A.R.T. this season to create Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play and other Virtually OBERON offerings. Learn about their mission empowering Womxn and People of Color in the media arts to develop careers in audio/video through job training and job placement, and its commitment to ending inequality and racism through digital storytelling.

Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

• FRIDAY, MAY 14 AT 4PM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: ACTING IN SONG MASTERCLASS

Connect more deeply and personally with the lyrics of your musical audition material in this virtual masterclass with Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked) in which she'll coach participants on their 32 bars, offer tips on audition techniques, and answer questions. Observers will learn too, as everyone gains new insights into how to captivate an audience and sing with more emotional authenticity. Observer tickets on sale; wait list available for Participant tickets.

Tickets $30, free for students. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

• TUESDAY, MAY 18 AT 12PM ET

THE LUNCH ROOM: TBD

• TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 AT 7:30PM ET

BEHIND THE SCENES: [UNTITLED NEW MUSICAL] BY DANIEL AND Patrick Lazour

Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo) talk with director Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride), sharing songs and visual research from their new music-theater piece that explores cancer and relationships across time between patients and caregivers.

Tickets $20 with pay-what-you-can option available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes.

• WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 AT 8PM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: ACTOR TALKBACK

Join actor and singer Yu Shirota (Pippin, Tokyo 2019) and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus in a creative conversation about the process to bring the first Japanese-language production of A.R.T.'s Tony Award-winning hit production of Pippin to the Tokyu Theatre Orb.

Tickets $15, free for students. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.

• WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 AT 4PM ET

A.R.T. TRAVELS: TANGO WORKSHOP

Learn to tango with Soledad Buss and Cesar Peral from A.R.T.'s hit production of Arrabal, the tango-infused dance-theater piece that stunned A.R.T. audiences four years ago, in this sixty-minute workshop that features an introduction from director and co-choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Tickets $30, free for students. Book your departure at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ARTTravels.