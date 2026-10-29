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Alita Moses to Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert to TheaterWorks Hartford

The concert will be curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan at TheaterWorks Hartford.

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Alita Moses to Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert to TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford will present Alita Moses: Home for the Holidays. This one-night-only holiday concert is part of TheaterWorks' Living Room Series, an intimate concert series that brings the community together for an experience that feels like home. This concert is not part of the 26/27 subscription season.

Alita Moses is a Connecticut-born, Brooklyn based vocalist known for her soulful sound and remarkable versatility. Her talents have taken her all over the world as a soloist, band leader, educator, and backing vocalist since the age of sixteen. She has notably graced the stage with musical luminaries like Al Jarreau, Chris Botti, Shawn Mendes, Cynthia Erivo, Bilal, Corinne-Bailey Rae, Jacob Collier, and Olivia Dean.

When not on the road, Alita co-runs Femme Jam, New York's first all-female-led jam session and leads her own original, self-titled project. Her music can be found on all streaming platforms.

Tickets are on sale now at twhartford.org and range from $25 - $50. VIP tickets are available, which include a post-show reception, a glass of bubbly, and an opportunity to take a photo with the talented Alita.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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