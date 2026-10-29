Alita Moses to Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert to TheaterWorks Hartford

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TheaterWorks Hartford will present Alita Moses: Home for the Holidays. This one-night-only holiday concert is part of TheaterWorks' Living Room Series, an intimate concert series that brings the community together for an experience that feels like home. This concert is not part of the 26/27 subscription season.

Alita Moses is a Connecticut-born, Brooklyn based vocalist known for her soulful sound and remarkable versatility. Her talents have taken her all over the world as a soloist, band leader, educator, and backing vocalist since the age of sixteen. She has notably graced the stage with musical luminaries like Al Jarreau, Chris Botti, Shawn Mendes, Cynthia Erivo, Bilal, Corinne-Bailey Rae, Jacob Collier, and Olivia Dean.

When not on the road, Alita co-runs Femme Jam, New York's first all-female-led jam session and leads her own original, self-titled project. Her music can be found on all streaming platforms.

Tickets are on sale now at twhartford.org and range from $25 - $50. VIP tickets are available, which include a post-show reception, a glass of bubbly, and an opportunity to take a photo with the talented Alita.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 01 Hrs 21 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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