Alice Ripley To Perform At Branford's Legacy Theatre This Month

Legacy Theatre will welcome Tony Award-Winner Alice Ripley, the latest performer in the 2024 Sunday Broadway Concert Series, to Branford on Sunday, March 10th at 2:00pm. Ripley won the Best Actress in A Musical Tony Award for creating Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera Next to Normal. She made her Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy in 1992, and she was a member of the original Broadway casts of Side Show (Best Actress In A Musical Tony nomination), Sunset Boulevard, American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, and James Joyce's The Dead. Her film and television credits include SUGAR!, Isn't It Delicious, Inventing Anna, and Girlboss.

The Sunday Broadway Concert Series is an intimate afternoon concert program featuring stars from the biggest shows on stage today, bringing Broadway talent to Branford. Award-winning performers fresh from the Great Bright Way entertain Legacy audiences with songs and stories brimming with NYC style, right here on the shoreline! The 2024 season also features five additional Tony Award nominees: Broadway's Adam Pascal (April 7), Liz Callaway (April 21), Andrea McArdle (5/12), Kate Baldwin (June 30), and Howard McGillin (October 6). The 2024 Sunday Broadway Concert Series is once again generously supported by Jana and Tom Shea and sponsored in part by WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

"Each year these concerts get better and better, and I still have to pinch myself that this caliber of Broadway talent (that I waited at the stage door for in my younger years for a picture/autograph) are performing in my hometown!" said Sunday Broadway Concert Series Producer Colin Sheehan.

Single tickets and livestream tickets are on sale now through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.