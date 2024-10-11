Alice McDermott's ABSOLUTION Named as 2024 Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award Winner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mark Twain House & Museum has awarded the 2024 Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award to Alice McDermott for her novel, Absolution. McDermott is the author of nine previous novels, including That Night (1987), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and Charming Billy (1998), winner of both the American Book Award and the National Book Award. McDermott will receive the award and its accompanying $25,000 prize in person at a The Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award Celebration held on November 1, 2024 at The Mark Twain House & Museum (351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT).



The Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award was established in 2016 and is generously sponsored by Michelle and David Baldacci and Bank of America. Honoring distinguished fiction that speaks with an American voice and tells a uniquely American story, the award seeks to preserve the searching and challenging spirit of Mark Twain’s way of looking at the world. It is given to a work of fiction published in the previous calendar year.

Joe Gianni, president of Bank of America Greater Hartford, states, "Once again, the judges selected a novel that reflects Twain's contribution to literature: a truly American voice telling a singularly American story. Bank of America is delighted to play a part in honoring Alice McDermott for her powerful novel, Absolution."

