Act Of Connecticut Announces 2019-2020 Season

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is thrilled to announce its upcoming 2019-2020 Season. Featuring a mix of theatre favorites and new and innovative productions, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The 2019-2020 Season Announcement took place at the ACT of CT Gala on April 26th in Ridgefield, CT and the evening's entertainment included musical selections from the newly announced shows. Performing some of the songs were two of the composers of next season's line-up, namely Stephen Schwartz and Tom Kitt. Other notable Broadway stars contributed to the evening's festivities.

ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine called the season "a fantastic line-up of big-hearted shows that are packed with emotion and full of fun! ACT of CT is incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful relationships with the actual composers of our Mainstage productions. Stephen Schwartz, Tom Kitt and Alan Menken are true Broadway legends, and I can't wait for our audience to see what we are doing with their shows!"

ACT of CT's 2019-2020 Season Includes:

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

October 3 - November 3, 2019

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith Originally produced by The WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director) Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by The WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and The Shubert Organization

"Look out! Here comes Audrey II"!!! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is the comedic rock musical that has taken the country by storm. With music by ACT's Artistic Advisor Alan Menken, this show is sure to be an out of this world smash hit! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will leave Fairfield County screaming "Don't feed the plant!"

GODSPELL The Presenting Stephen Schwartz Series

February 6 - March 8, 2020

Conceived and Originally Directed by John Michael Tebelak

Music and New Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz Originally Produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury/Stuart Duncan/Joseph Beruh Based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew

This timeless Stephen Schwartz musical was originally performed on Broadway in 1971, and has become one of the world's most produced musicals. With songs like "Day By Day", "By My Side", and "All Good Gifts", you will not want to miss this magical and touching production directed by ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine! ACT's production of GODSPELL is part of ACT's "Presenting Stephen Schwartz Series!" which honors Mr. Schwartz's incredible, award-winning career as a composer/lyricist.

FREAKY FRIDAY May 14 - June 14, 2020

Book by Bridget Carpenter

Music by Tom Kitt

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Based on the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films



When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to make things right again. FREAKY FRIDAY is a new musical based on the hit Disney film. With music and lyrics by the TONY Award winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, FREAKY FRIDAY has quickly become one of the most popular new musicals of the year!



In addition to the seasons Mainstage productions, ACT of CT will present the world-premiere of a brand-new work in the Spring of 2020: NICKEL MINES March 19 - 29, 2020

Book by Shannon Stoeke and Andrew Palermo Music and Lyrics by Dan Dyer The Power of Forgiveness.... Based on the 2006 Lancaster, PA Amish schoolhouse shooting, NICKEL MINES is a non-traditional musical combining spoken dialogue with dance and a powerful original score. NICKEL MINES presents the events of that fateful October morning while making no judgements, professing no morals. ACT of CT is the first professional theater to premiere this fascinating, elegant, and moving new musical.



Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 Season are available now through the ACT of CT Box Office and on the website at actofct.org. There are TWO subscription packages available:

Season Member Package:

· 10% discount on tickets to offers LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, GODSPELL, and FREAKY FRIDAY

· Access to tickets before the general public

· One free ticket exchange

· Advance notification of upcoming events

Season Member Package PLUS

· All the benefits of the Season Member Package

· Plus - additional savings on the world-premiere of NICKEL MINES and the Broadway Unplugged Series.

Purchase tickets HERE.

For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You