AT THE RIVER I STAND and More Streaming At TheaterWorks Hartford

The 20/21 season will begin streaming Sunday, September 27.

TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that their 20/21 season will begin streaming Sunday, September 27, 2020.

AT THE RIVER I STAND, written by Alani iLongwe with music and lyrics by Rowen Casey, is directed by TheaterWorks Hartford' Producing Associate Taneisha Duggan . It is also the first production in the theater's WORKshop Series, produced in partnership with Bank of America.

Cast includes Harvy Blanks, Rodrick Covington and Christina Sajous in their TWH debuts. Tina Fabrique well known for the role she originated in ELLA (TWH and National Tour) and Alani iLongwe (SUNSET BABY) return.

STORY: A powerful musical inspired by the events that transpired during the infamous Sanitation Worker's Strike of 1968, AT THE RIVER I STAND follows an eclectic group of Black musicians who travel to Memphis to produce a benefit concert in support of local workers in the throes of a racially charged labor dispute. As provocateurs threaten to tear the show apart, the performers struggle to overcome an increasingly hostile environment to raise donations for their cause. But as they near their financial goal, a traumatic event will irrevocably change their lives forever.

TheaterWorks Hartford 35th season - 12 plays over 12 months - includes:

The WORKshop Series (5 plays)* - Focused on early development projects, conceived and written primarily by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), the WORKshop series reflects the moment weʼre in. Featuring five compelling stories that offer opportunities for critical thinking, thoughtfulness, humor and uplift.

Our Holiday Favorite (with a Fun Twist) - Our beloved cast of characters return, and this year you get an extra treat - a glimpse into how theyʼve been "staying at home."

Classic TWH (6 plays)- Intimate, timely stories, grounded in relationships and told through TheaterWorks signature lens. New York tested, some Broadway approved, and a pair of unannounced plays promise a taste of the familiar in new and unexpected ways.

*While Press is welcome to attend all plays, in an effort to maintain a safe and supportive space for these developmental pieces, The WORKshop SERIES is not available for review. PRESS is encouraged to attend and should reach out to freddie@twhartford.org for more information about access, and interviews for features and previews.

2020/2021 Season

AT THE RIVER I STAND - WORKshop Series*

book by Alani iLongwe

music + lyrics by Rowen Casey

directed by Taneisha Duggan

Sept 27 - Oct 10, 2020

A benefit concert for the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workersʼ Strike plunges the audience into the soul of the racially charged dispute as the performers struggle to overcome an increasingly hostile environment.

RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: a workplace comedy

by Sarah Gancher - Classic TWH

Oct 20 - Oct 24, 2020 (live)

Oct 25 - Nov 2, 2020 (rec.)

ZOOM into the office of a Russian troll farm bent on impacting the 2016 U.S. election. If the provocative play proves too appalling, the absurd laughs will keep you glued to your screen.



THE WHO AND THE WHAT - Classic TWH

by Ayad Akhtar

directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar

Nov 15 - Nov 28, 2020

Fiery loyalty to family and a ground-breaking, revisionist look at the life of the Prophet canʼt exist under the same roof in this fierce and funny new play.



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS - Holiday Fave

by John Cariani, Jenn Harris & Matthew Wilkas, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jacques Lamarre, Theresa

Rebeck, Edwin Sanchez Conceived and directed by Rob Ruggiero

Nov 29 - Dec 31, 2020

Your favorite kids from Christmas stories return - all grown up, shaken, stirred and served with a twist.



UNTITLED PROJECT - WORKshop Series*



by James Anthony Tyler

Jan 10 - Jan 30, 2021

An inaugural Audible-commission playwright, James Anthony Tyler has an ear - and eye - for family stories. This workshop project will trace the story of characters trying to be the best version of themselves.

THE SOUND INSIDE - Classic TWH

by Adam Rapp

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

Feb 7 - Feb 27, 2021

An unconventional friendship between a creative writing professor and one of her students seems to fill a void in both their lives, but how deeply can they rely on each other?



MR. PARENT - WORKshop Series*

Based on stories from Maurice Emmanuel Parent

Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian

March 7 - March 27, 2021

A heartbreaking and funny real-life adventure, as an actor turns to teaching for a steady paycheck, and learns that it's less a job and more a constant, visceral reminder of his success . . . and failure.

FUN HOME - Classic TWH

music by Jeanine Tesori

book & lyrics Lisa Kron

based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel

directed by Rob Ruggiero

April 11 - April 30, 2021

Based on Alison Bechdelʼs best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing powerful memories. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

UNTITLED PROJECT - WORKshop Series*



by Harrison David Rivers

May 9 - May 29, 2021

Harrison David Rivers has been writing for as long as he can remember - on Post-Its, napkins and, to the chagrin of his librarian grandmother, in the margins of books. Stay tuned for our first full commission from this precocious, poetic and prolific mind.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You