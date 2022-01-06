Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARSENIC & OLD LACE Company Discussion to Take Place at Cheney Hall

Featuring a host of zany characters, this uproarious farce will make you think twice before sharing a glass of wine with your sweet old neighbors.

Jan. 6, 2022  

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production ARSENIC & OLD LACE with members of the cast and creative team, Wednesday, January 26th at noon.

One of the most popular plays ever produced, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, is the killer comedy classic. Meet the murderers next door, Abby and Martha Brewster. Two sweet elderly sisters who help lonely old men die happy - by poisoning them!

Masks are Required

PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST REQUIRED

Free of Charge and No Reservations Needed

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

KEEPING YOU SAFE
For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.


