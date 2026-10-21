ANNIE to Offer Sensory-Friendly Performance at Goodspeed
The Tony-winning musical's return to East Haddam will include modified lighting and sound with a quiet area for attendees.
To make live theatre accessible to all, Goodspeed Musicals will be offering a special Sensory-Friendly Performance for the 50th Anniversary production of Annie on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.
It is important that everyone in our community can experience and benefit from the power of live theatre. This family-friendly performance is designed and intended for people affected by sensory-processing sensitivities. The theatre environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, comfortable and inclusive zone that is welcoming for all. There will be modifications to lighting and sound and a designated quiet area for people who need a break. The performance is only open to families and caregivers who are familiar with and accepting of behaviors exhibited by some individuals with autism and other sensory-processing sensitivities — and would like to bring a loved one to the theatre.
Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America's heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it's the can't-miss event of the season!
For this special Annie performance, theatregoers can expect pre-show resources such as a character guide, a plot synopsis, photos and video clips, a social story, FAQs, and a “coming to the theatre” video at goodspeed.org/sensoryfriendly.
Discounted tickets for this performance are being sold only to people affected by sensory-processing challenges and their families. To purchase tickets or ask questions about this special performance, please contact Morgan Dumark-McNamee at 860.615.0318.
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