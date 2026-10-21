ANNIE to Offer Sensory-Friendly Performance at Goodspeed

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

To make live theatre accessible to all, Goodspeed Musicals will be offering a special Sensory-Friendly Performance for the 50th Anniversary production of Annie on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.



It is important that everyone in our community can experience and benefit from the power of live theatre. This family-friendly performance is designed and intended for people affected by sensory-processing sensitivities. The theatre environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, comfortable and inclusive zone that is welcoming for all. There will be modifications to lighting and sound and a designated quiet area for people who need a break. The performance is only open to families and caregivers who are familiar with and accepting of behaviors exhibited by some individuals with autism and other sensory-processing sensitivities — and would like to bring a loved one to the theatre.



Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America's heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it's the can't-miss event of the season!



For this special Annie performance, theatregoers can expect pre-show resources such as a character guide, a plot synopsis, photos and video clips, a social story, FAQs, and a “coming to the theatre” video at goodspeed.org/sensoryfriendly.



Discounted tickets for this performance are being sold only to people affected by sensory-processing challenges and their families. To purchase tickets or ask questions about this special performance, please contact Morgan Dumark-McNamee at 860.615.0318.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 07 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming