ALMOST QUEEN to Perform at Warner Theatre

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Calling All Boys! Calling All Girls! Almost Queen is coming to Torrington this November for a live show at the Oneglia Auditorium at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Almost Queen's concerts are a true testament to the band's love for Queen's music. Fans often travel long distances just to experience Almost Queen's carefully curated setlist, featuring Queen's best-loved songs like Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, and Radio Ga Ga. Almost Queen might even play some lesser-known album tracks, such as Flash, Spread Your Wings, Love of My Life, and other deep cuts.

Of course, no Queen tribute concert would be complete without classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and We Are the Champions! It's no wonder fans keep coming back for more, attending again and again to experience the music of Queen in a manner that only Almost Queen delivers. They don't just pay tribute to the legendary band; Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves.

This deliberate four-piece band is "guaranteed to blow your mind" with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen's impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band's authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.

Tickets are now on sale for Almost Queen on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 pm and start at $42.50.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 15 Hrs 21 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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