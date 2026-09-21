ALMOST QUEEN to Perform at Warner Theatre
The tribute band transports audiences back in time with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical performances.
Calling All Boys! Calling All Girls! Almost Queen is coming to Torrington this November for a live show at the Oneglia Auditorium at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm.
Almost Queen's concerts are a true testament to the band's love for Queen's music. Fans often travel long distances just to experience Almost Queen's carefully curated setlist, featuring Queen's best-loved songs like Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, and Radio Ga Ga. Almost Queen might even play some lesser-known album tracks, such as Flash, Spread Your Wings, Love of My Life, and other deep cuts.
Of course, no Queen tribute concert would be complete without classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and We Are the Champions! It's no wonder fans keep coming back for more, attending again and again to experience the music of Queen in a manner that only Almost Queen delivers. They don't just pay tribute to the legendary band; Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves.
This deliberate four-piece band is "guaranteed to blow your mind" with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen's impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band's authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.
Tickets are now on sale for Almost Queen on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 pm and start at $42.50.
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