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HOCUS POCUS LIVE! Parody Musical to Play Warner Theatre

See Hocus Pocus Live! in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre of The Warner Theatre on September 26, 2026, and September 27, 2026.

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HOCUS POCUS LIVE! Parody Musical to Play Warner Theatre

A Hocus Pocus parody musical is coming to the Warner Theatre! The full length theatrical musical parody production based on the cult classic Disney film Hocus Pocus is filled with comedy, special effects, live singing, choreographed production numbers, magic, and surprises. 

Now in its 9th year of sold-out performances, this production has been performed for over 7,000 people. Hocus  Pocus Live! has been given the stamp of approval by 5 original cast members from the film, including Kathy  Najimy (Mary Sanderson), Jordan Redmond (original angel), and Bette Midler herself, who says our Winifred  looks just like her. 

BEWITCHING ALL-AGE-FRIENDLY SHOW FEATURING fantastic character look-alikes, including New  England’s #1 live-singing Winifred Sanderson Impersonator Summer Orlando as seen in Disney’s “Hocus Pocus  2”! This show includes some of the most memorable characters and scenes from the Halloween cult classic.  Come in costume dressed as your favorite Sanderson sister for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. 
“It’s a Sanderson Sister takeover that’s sure to put a spell on you.” 

See Hocus Pocus Live! in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre of The Warner Theatre on September 26, 2026, at  7pm and September 27, 2026, at 2pm. Special group rates and family  packages are available, making it the perfect outing for friends, family, and Halloween enthusiasts.

VIP tickets are available and will include premium center table seating for the show, plus a pre-show meet and  greet and photo op with the Sanderson Sisters. VIP tickets are extremely limited, so don’t let another witch  snatch yours! 

*This production does not represent any licensed characters. The production is a parody tribute and is in no way affiliated with The Walt Disney Company. 
 

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