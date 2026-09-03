Warner Theatre Costume Shop to Host THE WALKING THREADS Halloween Rental Event

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The Warner Theatre Costume Shop will host its 3rd Annual Halloween Costume Rental Event: Haunted Threads on Saturday, September 26, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The Warner Costume Shop offers a selection of costumes perfect for Theatre, Halloween, and anything in between. Costume rentals start at just $50 and are available for middle schoolers to adults. With these scary-good deals, it's never been easier to transform into your favorite character without breaking the bank. From enchanting witches and terrifying ghouls to magical fairies and mystical wizards, our extensive collection has something for every Halloween enthusiast.

Costume designers will also have something to scream (with joy!) about. The Warner Theatre Costume Shop is Torrington's premier venue for costume rentals. Whether you're prepping performers for a classic drama or a dazzling new musical, we've got exactly what you need to make your stars shine on stage. Costumes for Theatrical Productions are available throughout the year (by appointment only).

The Warner Theatre Costume Shop is an 8,000+ square foot treasure trove of costumes, accessories, and props, overseen by Costume and Properties Shop Manager Renee Purdy. While primarily serving theatrical productions, the shop also provides rentals for a variety of occasions, including theme parties, Halloween, and special events. With a vast collection of vintage and contemporary wardrobes, the Warner Theatre Costume Shop is a top-tier destination for one-of-a-kind costume rentals.

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