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Rosetint Community Theatre to Stage SWEENEY TODD in New Haven

The production features 23 local performers, an 18-piece live orchestra, and over 50 artists and volunteers behind the scenes.

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Rosetint Community Theatre to Stage SWEENEY TODD in New Haven

Rosetint Community Theatre will take on its largest production to date with Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, running September 11-19 in Downtown New Haven.

The production will bring together 23 local performers and an 18-piece live orchestra, with more than 50 artists, technicians and volunteers working behind the scenes. Across its six performances, the production will have the capacity to reach more than 1,200 audience members.

The scale of Sweeney Todd marks a significant expansion for Rosetint, which launched in late 2025 with intimate community performances. During its first nine months, the organization has grown into a network of local performers, musicians, designers, technicians, educators and volunteers and raised the funds necessary to support an approximately $50,000 production budget for Sweeney Todd.

Rosetint Community Theatre was founded with a mission to make ambitious theatrical work accessible to artists of different ages, backgrounds and experience levels while establishing a new home for community theatre in New Haven.

Proceeds from Sweeney Todd will support the organization's theatre and arts education programming, including Rosebuds, a new youth education initiative launching this fall. The program will offer after-school programming for K-12 students, beginning with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Jr.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run September 11-19 in Downtown New Haven. The production contains loud sound effects, violence, murder and mature themes.

Additional information about Rosetint Community Theatre and its upcoming programming is available through Rosetint Community Theatre.

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