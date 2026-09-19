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Video: 'I Come Back To You' from Goodspeed's THE SNOW GOOSE

Performances are currently running through October 18th.

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Now playing at Goodspeed, THE SNOW GOOSE has just released a video of the company singing "I Come Back to You."  Performances are currently running now through October 18th. Check out the video!

On the windswept coast of England an unlikely bond forms between Philip, a reclusive artist shunned by society, and Frith, a resilient young woman, when they rescue a wounded snow goose. With World War II looming, their friendship allows her to imagine a life beyond her village and him to confront his own humanity as he sets sail on a daring journey to save soldiers trapped at Dunkirk. Discover an unforgettable new musical with a soaring score that will fill your heart.

The Snow Goose is by award-winning writers and recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie (The Terris: Hi, My Name is Ben). It is based on the novel by Paul Gallico.
 
Philip Rhayader will be played by Eric Graise (TV: CBS’s Tracker, Lionsgate’s Step Up: High Water). Frith will be played by Ashlyn Maddox (Broadway: Parade). The Bard will be played by Sam Sherwood (Goodspeed on the River: The Playbillies). Wilf will be played by Charlie Webb (Broadway: Parade, The Notebook; Off-Broadway: Retraction). Harper will be played by Ally Bonino (Broadway: Suffs).
 
The ensemble features Alan ChandlerDavid Aron DamaneMatthew DaviesLeah Hofmann (who also serves as the production's lead puppeteer), Kiersten Kelly, Amy Hillner Larsen, Sophia Anna O'Brien, Gabriel Marcus Omlor, Ayanna Nicole ThomasPatrick Tombs, and John Viggiano. The production's swings are Sam Hoffman and Jessica Money.



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